Premier League players pledge support to Black Lives Matter

The Premier League will support players’ wishes to wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the rear of their shirts and have a knee, the league has confirmed.

Players will wear the name of the human rights movement on their shirts in the very first 12 fixtures when the competition resumes on 17 June. A Black Lives Matter logo may also feature along with the NHS logo on shirts for the remainder of the season.

A statement released with respect to players at all 20 clubs read: “We, the players, stand alongside the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about an international society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for several, regardless of their colour or creed.





“This symbol is a sign of unity from all players, all staff, all clubs, all match officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”

During a conference call on Thursday, clubs discussed how players can use games to join growing calls to eliminate racial injustice in society following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May.

Players from several Premier League teams were pictured this week in training taking a knee as part of anti-racism gestures sparked by the death of Floyd, who died following a white officer pressed his knee in to his neck for several minutes even with he stopped moving and pleaded for air.

The laws of the overall game prohibit “any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images” on matchday equipment however the Football Association has said “common sense” could be applied when assessing the context of on-field messages.

That followed a fresh stance from Fifa adopted after players in the German Bundesliga had “Justice for George Floyd” messages on — or under — their shirts.

Additional reporting by PA