Premier League players donate signed shirts for #PlayersTogether campaign raffle | Football News

Premier League players from all 20 golf equipment have donated signed shirts to be received in a raffle organised by the #PlayersTogether campaign, elevating cash for NHS charities.

The Shirts for Heroes raffle will happen on Wednesday, June 3, from 7pm, when supporters may have the prospect to win a signed shirt from a alternative of 500 high flight stars for £5 per entry on Ebay UK.

Winners of the raffle can be chosen at random and notified by July 1.

All proceeds will go on to NHS Charities Together, the nationwide membership organisation for NHS Charities, representing greater than 200 member charities.

Premier League players launched the #PlayersTogether initiative final month to help the combat towards coronavirus.

A joint assertion from #PlayersTogether learn: “As players, now we have been decided as a bunch to assist in any manner we are able to.

“That’s why we established #PlayersTogether to raise much-needed funds for front line carers through NHS Charities Together.

“This is a participant led-initiative, working collectively collaboratively throughout all golf equipment and we’re delighted to group up with eBay to supply our signed shirts within the Shirts for Heroes campaign.

“We hope this is something all fans up and down the country can get involved in and help us raise money to make a difference for the real heroes of this crisis.”

Ellie Orton, chief government of NHS Charities Together, mentioned: “These are extremely attempting instances, particularly for these engaged on the frontline preventing Covid-19, however the outpouring of assist from the British public for NHS employees, volunteers and sufferers has been completely unimaginable.

“We’re so grateful to #PlayersTogether and may’t wait to see the response to their Shirt for Heroes raffle on eBay.

“Sport has a wonderful way of bringing people together, and we hope this raffle is a fun way for the millions of football fans to rally around our NHS heroes while having the chance to win one of these amazing signed shirts.”