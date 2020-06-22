Premier League: One positive coronavirus test in latest phase of testing | Football News





There has been one positive coronavirus case in the latest round of testing

The Premier League has confirmed it has received one positive test for coronavirus in the latest phase of mass testing.

The latest batch of tests, of conducted between Wednesday and Sunday, were the first to occur since the Premier League restarted last week.

A statement read: “The Premier League can today confirm that between Wednesday June 17 and Sunday June 21, 1,829 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one individual has tested positive.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of time of 7 days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

Results from each round of testing are actually expected to be announced every Monday because of match scheduling, but clubs will continue steadily to test players and staff twice per week. Testing will continue through the remainder of this season.

This was the 10th round of testing, with just one positive case reported after 1541 tests in the previous round.

A total of 18 individuals have tested positive from 12,057 tests (0.14%) conducted considering that the Premier League started mass testing all players and staff in May.

The 1,829 test figure is significant as it represents the best number of tests conducted in one round.