





The Premier League has confirmed it has received one positive test for coronavirus in the latest phase of mass testing.

A total of 1,541 tests were performed in the ninth round of testing in the Premier League, which was conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

The player or club employee who tested positive will now have to self-isolate for a period of seven days.

Since players returned to make contact with training last month, tests have been performed twice weekly and the league has seen an overall total of 17 positives in nine rounds of testing so far.

R1 – Six positive after 748 tests. Published on May 19

R2 – Two positive after 996 tests. Published on May 23

R3 – Four positive after 1008 test. Published May 27

R4 – Zero positive after 1130 tests. Published May 30

R5 – One positive after 1197 tests. Published June 3

R6 – Zero positive after 1195. Published June 6

R7 – One positive after 1213 tests. Published June 10

R8 – Two positive after 1200 tests. Published June 13

R9 – One positive after 1541 tests. Published June 18

Norwich City’s Marco Stiepermann was one of two positive cases from 1,200 tests conducted across the Premier League throughout round eight of testing, which was published on Saturday, June 13.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who remained asymptomatic for the duration of, had played in the behind-closed-doors 2-1 friendly win against Tottenham the previous day.

Stiepermann has since been cleared by the Premier League to return to training.

He immediately went into self-isolation for 7 days according to government guidelines and looked to own been eliminated of Norwich’s Premier League game against Southampton this Friday.

However, while in self-isolation, Stiepermann took two further tests, with both returning negative results allowing him to return to group training on Thursday.