Premier League: One new coronavirus case in latest testing round | Football News







The Premier League has confirmed there is one new positive case in their latest round of coronavirus testing.

The results were from the seventh round, in which 1213 players and club staff were tested on Monday and Tuesday.

The first six rounds of COVID-19 testing came back 13 positives and 6,261 negatives.

Top-flight action in England is scheduled to resume on June 17, when Aston Villa play Sheffield United and Manchester City face Arsenal.

Manchester United were forced to cancel a friendly with Stoke at the last minute on Tuesday after the Championship side’s manager Michael O’Neill tested positive for COVID-19.

The sides were due to meet at United’s Carrington training centre however the match was immediately abandoned without kicking a ball when the Northern Irishman analyzed positive, together with United making it mandatory none of their particular squad arrived to contact with him or her.

Burnley defender Matt Lowton claims he was concerned about returning to teaching amid typically the coronavirus outbreak, but has become happy with the security protocols in place

PL golf clubs to election on matchday numbers

Premier League golf clubs will hold the vote about Wednesday about proposals in order to limit the quantity of players in addition to staff who is able to attend complements.

All 20 golf clubs have put in the last 7 days considering several pre-match methods on holiday accommodation and visit away online games, which are likely to be arranged during Wednesday’s video meeting call.

The conference will provide the very last chance for several key concerns to be fixed, with leading clubs the lobby hard for his or her ever-increasing backroom staff to become allowed to go to away online games.

Some top golf clubs travel using more than 60 personnel and golf club directors in tow, which include masseurs, around three professional goalkeeping instructors and guards.

However, the Premier League will be keen in order to trim figures to all yet essential personnel on matchdays to just 37 ‘Red Zone’ pass cases per group, including 20 players, 12 coaching in addition to medical personnel and several ‘essential’ users of personnel.

Staff not needed pitchside, such as industry analysts will be granted in typically the amber area, with all other people – which include security, giant screen operators in addition to parking personnel – in the green area.

Total numbers from matches which include broadcast personnel, written mass media, commentators, doping officials in addition to scouts will certainly total 300.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson offers welcomed this news that the Merseyside derby should go ahead from Goodison Park, rather than in a neutral venue

Merseyside derby gets Goodison go-in advance

The Merseyside derby will go ahead on June 21 from Goodison Park behind closed doors, and never at a fairly neutral venue, it is confirmed.

The floor safety prediction group from Liverpool City Council achieved on Wednesday and has authorized a safety document to allow typically the match to look ahead from Everton’s house ground.

Discussions were held between Council in addition to Merseyside Police, Liverpool in addition to Everton soccer clubs along with the Spirit regarding Shankly in addition to Blue Union supporters groupings, regarding the fulfilment of public welfare protocols for your match.

Charlie Nicholas expects Liverpool to succeed the Premier League name this season, yet doesn't consider it will occur against Everton in typically the Merseyside derby

The fixture once was on a listing of games which usually had been asked for by nearby police causes to be enjoyed at a fairly neutral venue among public health concerns, due to the coronavirus pandemic, based on the UK’s soccer police guide Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts.

In the original round regarding Premier League fixtures posted last Friday, the place was designated as ‘TBC’ but just about all matches in the top flight’s restart verified so far accepted the all-clear to be enjoyed at typical home locations.

Liverpool, who presently hold the 25-point guide ahead of second-placed Manchester City, could close off the title together with victory from Goodison Park, if Pep Guardiola’s aspect are defeated by Arsenal on June 17.