Premier League: No positive tests in fourth round of coronavirus testing | Football News







There have been no positive tests for coronavirus after the fourth round of Premier League testing.

The newest batch of tests, which have been performed on Thursday and Friday this week, are the primary to happen since golf equipment unanimously agreed a return to contact coaching.

A complete of 12 folks examined positive from over 2,700 tests performed in the primary three rounds.

For the fourth round of testing, the quantity of tests out there to every membership elevated from 50 to 60.

The Premier League has set a provisional date of return for June 17, offered all security tests are cleared.

In an unique interview with Sky Sports News on Friday, Premier League chief govt Richard Masters mentioned check outcomes from the primary three rounds had been “reassuring” and the quantity of positive instances have been at an anticipated stage.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden confirms aggressive sport can resume behind closed doorways from June 1 in England

It’s official – Football is again!

The authorities has issued well being and security pointers which is able to pave the way in which for elite sport to return behind closed doorways in England from Monday.

The guidelines kind stage three of the method of bringing sport again from the coronavirus lockdown. Stage two, which allowed for close-contact coaching for elite athletes, was revealed final Monday.

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, mentioned: “The wait is over. I can now make it official: soccer is coming again.

“Live British sport will shortly be again on in protected and thoroughly managed environments.

“This steering offers the protected framework for sports activities to renew competitions behind closed doorways. It is now as much as particular person sports activities to substantiate they’ll meet these protocols and resolve when it is proper for them to restart.

“This is a significant moment for British sport. By working with clinicians every step of the way, we are creating the safest possible environments for everyone involved.”

Gary Neville believes nice strides have been made forward of soccer's return in England and the Premier League returning is a giant second

Premier League chief govt Richard Masters mentioned: “The Premier League welcomes the Government’s announcement at the moment.

“We have provisionally deliberate to restart the Premier League on 17 June, however there may be nonetheless a lot work to be finished to make sure the protection of everybody concerned.

“This includes consulting with our clubs, players and managers – along with all our other stakeholders – as the health and welfare of our participants and supporters is our priority.

“If all goes properly, we shall be thrilled to renew the 2019-20 season in simply over two weeks’ time.”

