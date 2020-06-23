Premier League: No decision yet on transfer window | Football News







The dates and duration for this summer’s transfer window for Premier League clubs remains uncertain

Premier League clubs will hold further discusses this summer transfer’s window early next month adhering to a two-hour conference call on Tuesday.

A decision has yet to be reached after discussions within their first call since the growing season has restarted.

The Premier League has given no indication it will open the window before the end of the season on July 26 and UEFA has asked all associations to close their windows no later than October 5.

UEFA’s recommendation has been supported by the European Leagues, which represents 32 professional football leagues including the Premier League.

“We have to have clarity,” Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, said last week.

“Obviously, you have a lot of leagues finishing, and curtailing, and finishing at different occuring times. We’re looking forward to the various guidance from other bodies.

“Understanding when we’re going to start and finish, and what other leagues are doing, I think is important.”

Clubs also spoke about a start of next season but have yet to agree a date.

Players will wear a Black Lives Matter logo on their shirt sleeves for the remaining of the growing season, after replacing their names on the trunk of their shirts for the initial 12 matches of the restarted season.

Sky Sports News has been told no club asked to continue to displace names on shirts beyond the last round of fixtures and the Premier League says it’s going to continue to support players who take a knee before or during matches.