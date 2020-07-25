Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions | Football News



















2:20



An expect the last day of the Premier League season

An expect the last day of the Premier League season

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League concerns an end on Sunday, with 8 video games survive on Sky Sports.

Leicester vs Manchester United, Sunday – 4pm, survive on Sky Sports

Brendan Rodgers has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Leicester’s essential clash with Manchester United.

James Maddison (hip) and Ben Chilwell (foot) are sidelined having actually missed out on the last couple of video games as the Foxes chase Champions League certification.

3: 01 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Manchester United’s draw with West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Manchester United’s draw with West Ham in the Premier League

Christian Fuchs is out for around 3 months with a hip issue, with teen Luke Thomas set to continue the left and Caglar Soyuncu is prohibited.

Manchester United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will provide Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw time to show their physical fitness.

The previous missed out on the midweek draw with West Ham after sustaining a head injury in the FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea, while left-back Shaw has actually missed out on 3 matches with an ankle grievance.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are the only gamers certainly out of Sunday’s journey to the King Power Stadium.

How to see: Leicester vs Man Utd will be live on Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm; Kick- off at 4pm. Sky Sports consumers can see in-game clips in the live match blog site on the Sky Sports site and app. Highlights will likewise be released on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel quickly after the last whistle.

Leicester vs Man Utd Live on

Stat of the match: Leicester are balancing simply 1.1 points-per-game in the Premier League given that the reboot (9 points from 8 video games), compared to 1.8 points-per-game this season prior to the imposed break (53 points from 29 video games).

CHARLIE FORECASTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Aston Villa, Sunday – 4pm

2: 50 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Aston Villa’s win over Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Aston Villa’s win over Arsenal in the Premier League

West Ham will examine the physical fitness of Jarrod Bowen ahead of the see of AstonVilla Winger Bowen needed to come off after getting a small knock at Manchester United in midweek. Ryan Fredericks and Robert Snodgrass might go back to the team after define hurt.

Ahmed Elmohamady is out for Aston Villa’s journey to London with a hamstring injury.

0: 36 West Ham supervisor David Moyes applauds midfielder Tomas Soucek after he signed up with the club on a long-term offer from Slavia Prague West Ham supervisor David Moyes applauds midfielder Tomas Soucek after he signed up with the club on a long-term offer from Slavia Prague

The protector was required off in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal however Neil Taylor might return as he continues to fight his own hamstring issue.

Wesley and Tom Heaton stay out with the long-lasting knee injuries they suffered in January and Bjorn Engels is sidelined with an Achilles concern.

0: 57 Dean Smith states Aston Villa’s Premier League status remains in their own hands as they take a trip to deal with West Ham in Sunday’s last round of components Dean Smith states Aston Villa’s Premier League status remains in their own hands as they take a trip to deal with West Ham in Sunday’s last round of components

How to follow and see highlights: Follow West Ham vs Aston Villa in our devoted live match blog site. Highlights will likewise be released on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel quickly after the last whistle.

Stat of the match: Aston Villa have not won their last league match in any of the last 8 seasons (omitting play-offs), with their last triumph on the last day coming versus Liverpool in 2010-11 (D2 L6).

CHARLIE FORECASTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Watford, Sunday – 4pm, survive on Sky Sports

0: 57 Mikel Arteta states he is positive Arsenal are doing whatever they can to enhance however confesses they have ‘no margin for mistake’ Mikel Arteta states he is positive Arsenal are doing whatever they can to enhance however confesses they have ‘no margin for mistake’

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has no fresh injury issues ahead of their last Premier League video game of the season in the house to relegation-threatened Watford on Sunday.

It stays to be seen what sort of side the Gunners employer will call provided they deal with Chelsea in the FA Cup last 6 days later on.

Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) is most likely to miss out on both video games while Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are likewise missing.

2: 58 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Manchester City’s win over Watford in the Premier League FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Manchester City’s win over Watford in the Premier League

Watford require to much better Aston Villa’s result to protect their top-flight survival.

Caretaker supervisor Hayden Mullins will enter into the video game at the Emirates Stadium with the exact same team readily available that slipped to a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out.

Etienne Capoue missed out on that loss following a knock at West Ham, while Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (Achilles) are all out.

How to see: Arsenal vs Watford will be live on Sky Sports Premier League Sky Sports consumers can see in-game clips in the live match blog site on the Sky Sports site and app. Highlights will likewise be released on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel quickly after the last whistle.

Arsenal vs Watford Live on

Stat of the match: In their 13 Premier League conferences with Arsenal, Watford have actually just scored the very first objective of the video game on one celebration, doing so in their 2-1 triumph at the Emirates in January 2017.

CHARLIE FORECASTS: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Bournemouth, Sunday – 4pm, survive on Sky Sports

2: 14 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Everton’s win over Sheffield United in the Premier League FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Everton’s win over Sheffield United in the Premier League

Teenage Everton protector Jarrad Branthwaite might get another opportunity versus Bournemouth after impressing in his very first Premier League start.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti relied on the 18- year-old for Monday night’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United with Mason Holgate (shin) and Yerry Mina (thigh) hurt, and with the set, along with Fabian Delph (muscle issue) still out, he might keep his location.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will wish for a last opportunity to end his objective dry spell this season having actually not discovered the back of the web in his last 9 getaways.

0: 25 Eddie Howe desires his Bournemouth gamers to attempt and take pleasure in Sunday’s must-win video game versus Everton and not get too psychological Eddie Howe desires his Bournemouth gamers to attempt and take pleasure in Sunday’s must-win video game versus Everton and not get too psychological

Nathan Ake is a significant doubt for Bournemouth’s fight to fend off transfer onMerseyside The Netherlands protector deals with a late physical fitness test on a groin issue, and is yet to train today.

Adam Smith is in shape once again after concussion as the Cherries look for an unlikely escape from the drop.

How to see: Everton vs Bournemouth will be live on Sky Sports Golf from 3pm; Kick- off at 4pm. Sky Sports consumers can see in-game clips in the live match blog site on the Sky Sports site and app. Highlights will likewise be released on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel quickly after the last whistle.

Everton vs B’mouth Live on

Stat of the match: Everton have actually won all 4 of their Premier League house video games versus Bournemouth, netting a minimum of two times each time (12 objectives in overall).

CHARLIE FORECASTS: 3-2 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley vs Brighton, Sunday – 4pm, survive on Sky Sports

2: 59 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Brighton’s draw versus Newcastle in the Premier League FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Brighton’s draw versus Newcastle in the Premier League

Burnley employer Sean Dyche will lack a variety of gamers for their season ending match versus Brighton.

Charlie Taylor had actually formerly been provided an outdoors opportunity of including in the match as he handles a hamstring issue, however Dyche has actually now ruled the left-back out of contention to sign up with Matt Lowton, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes and Ben Mee on the sidelines.

Despite the long list of absentees, Dyche stated he had no strategies to utilize the last video game of the season to hand initially begins to a few of the children dealing with the first-team team, though they might include off the bench.

0: 30 Sean Dyche confesses hiring brand-new gamers is most likely to be difficult this summertime, as ‘every cent counts’ at Burnley Sean Dyche confesses hiring brand-new gamers is most likely to be difficult this summertime, as ‘every cent counts’ at Burnley

Brighton employer Graham Potter has no fresh choice issues ahead of the journey to Turf Moor.

Davy Propper might return after coming off the bench when Albion protected survival versus Newcastle onMonday Steven Alzate (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) stay sidelined for the Seagulls.

How to see: Burnley vs Brighton will be relayed live on Sky Sports Arena from 3pm; kick-off at 4pm. Sky Sports consumers can see in-game clips through the live match blog site on the Sky Sports site and app. Highlights will likewise be released on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel quickly after the last whistle.

Burnley vs Brighton Live on

Stat of the match: No side has actually won less Premier League video games in 2020 than Brighton (2 ). However, both of their success this fiscal year have actually been given that the reboot in June (vs Arsenal and Norwich).

CHARLIE FORECASTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Wolves, Sunday – 4pm, survive on Sky Sports

2: 49 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Wolves’ win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Wolves’ win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

N’Golo Kante might return for Chelsea’s essential Premier League clash withWolves The France midfielder has actually missed out on the last 5 matches with a hamstring issue, however went back to complete training on Friday.

The World Cup winner would improve Frank Lampard’s Blues in their mission to seal a top-four surface and Champions League certification must he return.

0: 52 Frank Lampard states his Chelsea side are concentrating on themselves however that they are considerate of how well Wolves have actually played this season Frank Lampard states his Chelsea side are concentrating on themselves however that they are considerate of how well Wolves have actually played this season

Wolves employer Nuno Espirito Santo is anticipated to select from a the same team.

Other than hurting limbs and small niggles, the Portuguese has no brand-new injury concerns following Monday’s house win versus Crystal Palace.

Striker Raul Jimenez is readily available after his sweetheart brought to life their infant lady today and protector Matt Doherty is wanting to make his 300 th look for the club.

0: 34 Wolves employer Nuno Espirito Santo desires the Premier League to go back to its typical guidelines of 3 alternatives and no water breaks next season Wolves employer Nuno Espirito Santo desires the Premier League to go back to its typical guidelines of 3 alternatives and no water breaks next season

How to see: Chelsea vs Wolves will be relayed live on Sky Sports Football from 3pm; kick-off at 4pm. Sky Sports consumers can see in-game clips in the live match blog site on the Sky Sports site and app. Highlights will likewise be released on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel quickly after the last whistle.

Chelsea vs Wolves Live on

Stat of the match: Chelsea are unbeaten in all 5 of their Premier League house video games versus Wolves (W4 D1), last losing versus them in the top-flight at Stamford Bridge in March 1979 (1-2).

CHARLIE FORECASTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham, Sunday – 4pm, survive on Sky Sports

2: 59 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Tottenham’s triumph over Leicester in the Premier League FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Tottenham’s triumph over Leicester in the Premier League

Crystal Palace lack a variety of first-team gamers for the see of Tottenham as they want to avoid a 8th straight defeat.

Gary Cahill (hamstring), James Tomkins (thigh) and Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder) missed out on Monday’s 2-0 defeat at Wolves and will not include in the last video game of the Premier League season.

0: 40 Crystal Palace employer Roy Hodgson talks about prepare for the summertime transfer window, confessing that he is seeking to ‘invigorate’ his team Crystal Palace employer Roy Hodgson talks about prepare for the summertime transfer window, confessing that he is seeking to ‘invigorate’ his team

Mamadou Sakho suffered a hamstring tear throughout the loss and will be missing, while brand-new finalizing Nathan Ferguson is disqualified to function, however captain Luka Milivojevic might return after a knee injury.

Tottenham welcome back Dele Alli and EricDier Alli has actually missed out on the last 5 video games with a hamstring injury, while Dier has actually been suspended for the last 4 video games – which Spurs have actually won all of.

That suggests midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (knee) is the only absentee.

0: 47 Jose Mourinho states Eric Dier’s agreement extension is necessary not just since of the gamer he is, however likewise since Spurs can not enable agreements to diminish Jose Mourinho states Eric Dier’s agreement extension is necessary not just since of the gamer he is, however likewise since Spurs can not enable agreements to diminish

How to see: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham will be live on Sky Sports Action from 3pm; Kick- off at 4pm. Sky Sports consumers can see in-game clips in the live match blog site on the Sky Sports site and app. Highlights will likewise be released on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel quickly after the last whistle.

C Palace vs Tottenham Live on

Stat of the match: Tottenham striker Harry Kane has actually scored 6 objectives in 5 looks on the last day of Premier League seasons. Of the 487 gamers to have actually played in 5 such matches, Kane has the 4th finest minutes-per-goal ratio on the closing day (one every 72 minutes), behind just Yakubu (44), Thierry Henry (64) and Matthew Le Tissier (67).

CHARLIE FORECASTS: 1-2 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Man City vs Norwich, Sunday – 4pm, survive on Sky Sports

2: 53 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Burnley’s win versus Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Burnley’s win versus Norwich in the Premier League

David Silva is poised to make his last Premier League look for Manchester City as relegated Norwich go to the Etihad Stadium.

Top scorer Sergio Aguero stays on the sidelines after going through knee surgical treatment last month however is not eliminated for the latter phases of the Champions League in August.

3: 29 As David Silva prepares to make his last Premier League look, we have a look back at a few of his finest minutes given that getting to Manchester City 10 years ago As David Silva prepares to make his last Premier League look, we have a look back at a few of his finest minutes given that getting to Manchester City 10 years ago

Number 2 goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is once again skeptical with a muscular issue so Scott Carson might continue the bench.

Norwich will lack Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic after they were sent throughout Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Burnley.

Christoph Zimmermann returned from a long-lasting hamstring injury last weekend and will wish for more minutes, however Alex Tettey (knee) and Timm Klose (hamstring) are now on the treatment table.

0: 54 Norwich head coach Daniel Farke states this season has actually been ‘incredibly essential’ for the future of the club in spite of suffering transfer Norwich head coach Daniel Farke states this season has actually been ‘incredibly essential’ for the future of the club in spite of suffering transfer

Daniel Farke likewise stays without Grant Hanley (hamstring), Moritz Leitner (hernia) and Sam Byram (hamstring) while loanee Ondrej Duda has actually gone back to moms and dad club Hertha Berlin.

How to see: Man City vs Norwich will be live on Sky One (Sky channel 106) from 3pm on Sunday, and through the red button on Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm. Sky Sports consumers can see in-game clips in the live match blog site on the Sky Sports site and app. Highlights will likewise be released on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel quickly after the last whistle.

0: 22 Pep Guardiola states Man City will constantly be grateful for David Silva’s ‘amazing’ contribution, ahead of his last Premier League video game for the club Pep Guardiola states Man City will constantly be grateful for David Silva’s ‘amazing’ contribution, ahead of his last Premier League video game for the club

Stat of the match: Of all the Premier League components to have actually been dipped into least 10 times given that the year 2000, Man City v Norwich has the greatest goals-per-game ratio (4.27 – 47 in 11 video games).

CHARLIE FORECASTS: 5-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Liverpool, Sunday – 4pm

3: 41 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Liverpool’s win over Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Liverpool’s win over Chelsea in the Premier League

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce might invite back midfielders Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden for the final-day Premier League clash with champs Liverpool.

Longstaff has actually missed out on the last 5 video games and Hayden the last 4, both with hamstring injuries, however the set have an opportunity of being readily available on Sunday.

1: 15 Jurgen Klopp states Jordan Henderson has the ideal mix in between skill and mindset, which durability has actually moulded him into the gamer he is Jurgen Klopp states Jordan Henderson has the ideal mix in between skill and mindset, which durability has actually moulded him into the gamer he is

However, Fabian Schar was because of go through surgical treatment on his dislocated shoulder on Friday afternoon which will sideline him for 6 to 8 weeks with fellow main protectors Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark (both ankle), Florian Lejeune (thigh) and Paul Dummett (Achilles) currently on the casualty list and stand-in Emil Krafth battling with an ankle issue.

Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp has no brand-new injury concerns so is most likely to turn some gamers.

It is most likely to be the last opportunity for Dejan Lovren, who is close to concurring a transfer to Zenit St Petersburg, and Adam Lallana, whose agreement will end, to make last looks.

2: 16 Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson raises the Premier League prize for the very first time in the club’s history Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson raises the Premier League prize for the very first time in the club’s history

Both were unused alternative to Wednesday’s win over Chelsea however the very best either might wish for is most likely to be off the bench.

How to follow and see highlights: Follow Newcastle vs Liverpool in our devoted live match blog site. Highlights will likewise be released on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel quickly after the last whistle.

Stat of the match: Liverpool have actually scored more Premier League objectives versus Newcastle than they have vs any other side in the competitors (101).

CHARLIE FORECASTS: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Southampton vs Sheffield United, Sunday – 4pm, survive on Sky Sports

2: 58 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Southampton’s win at Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Southampton’s win at Bournemouth in the Premier League

Southampton have no brand-new injury concerns for their last video game of the season in the house to SheffieldUnited Jan Bednarek is back in training after missing out on the win over Bournemouth due to a small muscle injury.

Yan Valery has actually likewise gone back to training following his own muscle issue however Moussa Djenepo (calf) and Sofiane Boufal (thigh) stay sidelined.

0: 53 Chris Wilder has actually gotten in touch with his Sheffield United gamers to develop history with the chance to attain their greatest league surface given that 1975 on Sunday Chris Wilder has actually gotten in touch with his Sheffield United gamers to develop history with the chance to attain their greatest league surface given that 1975 on Sunday

Sheffield United employer Chris Wilder will evaluate a number of gamers prior to selecting his line-up.

Wilder has no significant brand-new injury issues, however a number of unnamed gamers are bring knocks and will be examined.

John Fleck stepped off the bench in Monday’s house defeat to Everton after a groin injury and is promoting a recall to the beginning XI.

So’ton vs Sheff Utd Live on

How to see: Southampton vs Sheffield United will be live on Sky Sports Mix (Sky channel 145) from 3pm on Sunday; kick-off at 4pm. Sky Sports consumers can see in-game clips in the live match blog site on the Sky Sports site and app. Highlights will likewise be released on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel quickly after the last whistle.

Stat of the match: Sheffield United have actually lost 3 of their 5 Premier League away video games given that the reboot (D2), more than they had in their 13 video games on the roadway prior to the break (W4 D7 L2). Between August and March, the Blades were balancing 1.5 points-ger-game far from house, compared to simply 0.4 on the roadway given that the reboot.

CHARLIE FORECASTS: 2-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)