Premier League: Latest coronavirus testing results show zero positives | Football News







The Premier League has confirmed there have been zero positive results from 2,208 players and club staff in the most recent round of coronavirus testing.

The tests were carried out between Monday July 13 and Sunday July 19.

This could be the fourth time a round of testing has produced no positive results.

It means there have been 20 positive results out of 20,559 tests over all since the operation began included in the Premier League’s Project Restart.

This is the final round of test results to be published ahead of the end of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Clubs will continue steadily to test players and staff this week, with further results likely to be announced next Monday.

A Premier League statement said: “The Premier League can today make sure between Monday July 13 and Sunday July 19, 2,208 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”