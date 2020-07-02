Premier League kits: New strips for 2020/21 | Football News





Nike have released their ‘Savile Row-inspired’ Chelsea home kit for the 2020/21 campaign

The 2019/20 Premier League season has not yet finished but clubs already are showing off new kits.

Several commercial contracts have expired because the Premier League resumed following coronavirus outbreak and which has meant an earlier glimpse of new strips from famous brands Chelsea and West Ham.

Keep track of all of the fresh looks here because they are released.

Bournemouth

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson wears the brand new Bournemouth kit

The Cherries’ Premier League place is in real peril but Eddie Howe’s side are signing off the rest of the games of 2019/20 in a new Umbro home kit. The usual red and black has been reworked with a gradient stripe jacquard on the front, right back and cuff.

Chelsea

Chelsea wore their new kit for the very first time against West Ham – but suffered a 3-2 defeat

Nike says Chelsea’s new home kit is inspired by London’s “long association with master tailors and their exquisite craftsmanship”. The blue jersey features a herringbone pattern, in addition to a dark blue round collar and sleeve trim. The navy trim extends down the side of the shirt and shorts, while the socks are white.

West Ham

The new West Ham home kit for 2020/21 celebrates the club’s 125th anniversary with a vintage design. The Umbro shirt features a claret body with blue sleeves and a blue crew-neck collar, in addition to a commemorative two-colour crest. Shorts and socks are white.