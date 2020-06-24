Premier League hits and misses: Man Utd impress, Liverpool better, Tottenham’s new star | Football News

Magic Martial – but can he find consistency?

“A big performance,” said Gary Neville on co-commentary of Anthony Martial’s best night in a Manchester United shirt as he tore through Sheffield United with a hat-trick – the very first of his career.

This was the Martial that all United fans wish to see week in, week out. He looked sharp, creative and, most importantly, found his ruthlessness in front of goal to just take his tally for the summer season to 14 in the Premier League – a really healthy reunite. Now that he needs to go directly to the next level.

It was a spot picked up by Graeme Souness. “Sometimes Martial seems to hide his talent and not look interested, but he was tonight – maybe he needs to score early in every game he plays to stay interested,” said the Sky Sports pundit.

Martial has the perfect poacher to master from. His boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a lifetime career out of scoring goals like Martial’s first two from close range. That is where in actuality the United boss wants Martial to do his business.

“I’m happy for him,” said Solskjaer. “The first two he’s in the box ready. We’ve worked a lot with him about his movement in there and his patience in there. He’s a quality player as he can drop out and get some touches, but in the box is where you score the goals. The third is great combination play and a great finish. Today Anthony was very efficient.”

Now the process is to prove it was not a one-off.

Lewis Jones

Salah puts rampant Reds on the brink

Liverpool’s last two games have underlined Mohamed Salah’s putting up with importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Egyptian was sorely missed in Sunday’s goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park, with Liverpool uncharacteristically blunt in the final third in his absence, nevertheless they were transformed by his return for the 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace.

The speed and attacking thrust he brings to their right flank can not be replicated and he looked eager to replace lost time at Anfield. His goal, from Fabinho’s lofted pass, was clinically taken, and came from the sort of darting run in behind that Liverpool simply are not making against Everton.

Salah was relentless till the final whistle, racing onto loose balls and charging into the Crystal Palace box at every opportunity, but his slide-rule pass to setup Sadio Mane’s goal showed the other, subtler side of his game. It has become 17 Premier League goals and seven assists for him in 2010.

The numbers are relatively modest by his remarkable standards, but any criticism of his contribution over the course of the summer season is harsh in the extreme. Only Kevin De Bruyne features a higher combined total of goals and assists.

Liverpool, finally on the brink of the Premier League title they have waited so long far, just won’t be the same when he’s not there.

Nick Wright

Lo Celso becoming priceless for Spurs

It is not the very first time I have written in praise of Giovani Lo Celso in this feature, and it probably will not be the past.

The Argentinian showed supreme intelligence on the ball for the duration of Spurs’ 2-0 win over West Ham, but additionally a tireless attitude that may put him in Jose Mourinho’s good books.

He epitomises the Mourinho midfielder; clever, but most of all, tireless in both halves. He ran 11.4km on Tuesday night, significantly more than any other Spurs player.

Lo Celso’s other statistics show why he was man of the match, head and shoulders above his team-mates; he had 116 touches (1st), 65 touches in the opposition half (1st), 84 successful passes (1st), won the ball back 13 times (1st) and made three key passes (1st).

In Spurs’ midfield at least, he’s slowly becoming the first name on the Spurs teamsheet.

Gerard Brand

Leicester: Just a blip? Or something more?

Leicester’s blank against Brighton means they have now failed to score in four of their last six Premier League games – as much as they had within their previous 26 games in the competition beforehand.

It has not been a difficult run of fixtures either with four of those coming against teams in the battle for relegation. The point contrary to the Seagulls was perhaps a fortunate one, too, with Neal Maupay fluffing his lines from the penalty spot. It was not until James Maddison moved in to a more central position behind Jamie Vardy in the ultimate 15 minutes that Leicester started to resemble the team we have seen previously through the majority of in 2010. That said, they still failed to produce a gilt-edged chance.

Brendan Rodgers’ team look to have sufficient points in the bag to see their Champions League qualification through. Seven or more points from their seven remaining games have to do it. In this type of form, they are stumbling over the line.

Lewis Jones

Wolves have grit necessary to keep up CL charge

Only two games right back from the three-month break, and all-but two teams have already dropped points while they shake off an understandable amount of rust. The two ahead through unscathed are Manchester City, that ought to be not surprising to anybody, and Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have experienced to deal with their particular fatigue dilemmas, and managed only two shots on target against lowly Bournemouth on Wednesday night, but that was all it needed as they ground out victory to keep on the coat tails of Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

Where other sides believe it is tough going, Wolves alternatively find a way through – and with Raul Jimenez now up to 15 for the summer season, and Adama Traore to nine assists, continue to show they can display a clinical touch to have them within the line, even though it is not pretty.

Ahead of a difficult July, with Arsenal, Sheffield United, Everton and Chelsea to face, getting points on the board early gives Nuno’s men a real possibility of playing top-tier European football for the very first time since 1960.

Ron Walker

Everton cling on to Europa League hopes

Everton have been thinking big and spending big in recent years, but consistency has been their biggest problem in their bid to challenge at the top end of the table. Several wrinkles have to be ironed out.

Their hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich means they remain four points off seventh, and Carlo Ancelotti admitted afterwards he has not abandoned hope of gate-crashing the race for Europa League football next season.

“We need to have a goal, to have motivation, and this would be a fantastic achievement to reach. It will be difficult, the teams above us aren’t too far but we have to run fast,” that he said.

Everton became only the 3rd Premier League team to take points off Liverpool last week-end, and they’ve most certainly made progress under Ancelotti.

Since the Italian took charge, they’ve only lost one of their seven Premier League games against opponents starting the afternoon in underneath half – but with fixtures against Leicester, Tottenham, Sheffield United and Wolves still ahead, their fate remains within their own hands.

Ben Grounds

Wasteful Villa hanging on in fight for survival

Aston Villa showed plenty of fighting spirit as Ahmed Elmohamady’s late goal rescued what could show to be a crucial point at Newcastle in their fight for Premier League survival.

However, they are going to require a bit more than fight if they’re to beat the drop with games against Wolves, Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton and Arsenal ahead.

Dean Smith’s side have picked up just two points from the past 21 for sale in the Premier League (P7 W0 D2 L5), though they have avoided defeat on the highway for the very first time in four games with the 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.

Led by Jack Grealish, Villa played well against Newcastle and for a lot of the match were the better side. And while Smith unveiled he “had a bit of a pop” at Erzi Konsa for the defensive error that led to Dwight Gayle’s goal, he also needs to take a look at their finishing before goal.

“You can’t account for a mistake. Ezri’s gone to sleep and I’ve had a bit of a pop at him in the dressing room after because he needs to learn from it.” Dean Smith

Trezeguet and Mbwana Samatta both missed gilt-edged chances in the opening 20 minutes, and, ultimately, it cost Villa dear.

With time needs to run out on the top-flight status, they need to find their clinical edge before goal, and fast.

Oliver Yew

Can Blades pick themselves on home straight?

Sheffield United had outplayed Manchester United for the bulk of the reverse fixture but that night, Bramall Lane buzzing until the final whistle, felt like a distant memory on Wednesday. “One-sided,” Chris Wilder reflected without hesitation at a baking Old Trafford.

Wilder refused the culprit the 72 hours to get ready, nor the injury and suspension problems that have rocked his high-flying side since restart. There were mitigating factors: Dean Henderson ineligible, John Egan absent after his red card and Jack O’Connell, so essential to the Blades’ attacking threat down the left, missing for the 3rd game in a row.

The gulf in quality between two teams locked within an unlikely battle for European football is plain.

And yet something is off in Sheffield United’s own game.

After sluggish performances against Aston Villa and Newcastle, there have been glimpses here of old verve and familiar patterns of play. But Anthony Martial was twice afforded too much space. Tempo, aggression and intensity remain elusive for a side who’ve so far prided themselves on those bread-and-butter qualities. Just a single shot on target in every one of their three games considering that the break is worrying, too.

“Physically, we’re second best all over the pitch,” an average of straight-talking Wilder said. “We’re not stepping into people, getting close to people and when we’ve got the ball, we’re giving it away quite cheaply. There’s no rhythm and flow at the moment and we’ve got to find it pretty quickly. If we don’t the season’s quickly going to fizzle out and I don’t want that to happen.”

Perhaps an FA Cup quarter-final against another beleaguered side in Arsenal will give you a springboard. Eighth in the dining table, and with Tottenham – just one point above them – up next, Sheffield United remain in the mix for a fairytale ending. But the challenge for the present time is, as Wilder would put it, to “get back to being us”.

Kate Burlaga

Strong finish essential for Bruce and Newcastle

Newcastle celebrate Dwight Gayle’s goal against Aston Villa

Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday evening means they are now unbeaten in five Premier League games at St James’ Park (W2 D3).

Villa’s goal was the first they’ve conceded on home soil since New Years’ Day against Leicester (0-3) while they continue to put points on the board following the Premier League’s restart. However, the overall game against Villa was a missed possibility to move further up the table.

Steve Bruce’s side come in with a shout of a top-10 finish, something many probably believed unthinkable when Bruce arrived at Newcastle last summer. Do keep in mind there is also the little matter of an FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City on Sunday to check forward to.

With top-flight football now all but confirmed for next season and takeover talk still in the air, Bruce and his side must just take the opportunity in order to complete the season strongly, using the final games of the season to construct some momentum towards next season.

And with constant speculation surrounding Bruce’s future, a powerful finish could keep him in his job.

Oliver Yew

Tariq Lamptey kept Jamie Vardy quiet in Brighton’s draw at Leicester

When asked ‘who did the very best bit of business in the January transfer window’, in the event that you said Brighton’s capture of Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey then I doff my cap to you. It was one which slipped under everyone’s radar.

Yes, it has brought over four months for the 19-year-old to feature for his new side but judging on his debut against Leicester, Brighton may have snapped themselves up a bit of a jewel at full-back.

No wonder Frank Lampard was disappointed to get rid of him. Lampard described the 19-year-old as “fearless” when coming up with his debut at Arsenal off the bench and that was the term to sum up his first Premier League start for his new club. His eagerness to impress was on show in the beginning as that he thundered boldly into a challenge with Maddison and came off with a nasty gash to his mouth.

It was a wound that many players would not have already been able to remove but Lamptey was not planning to waste his opportunity. He rewarded his faith from his manager with a man-of-the-match display. The diminutive defender was at the forefront for Brighton from full-back, having more touches than some of his team-mates and looked to stay positive with every opportunity to roam forward. Defensively, he was near faultless too, quelling the risk of Ben Chilwell with ease.

Lewis Jones

Predictable outcome spells relegation for Norwich

It has been a long and arduous season for Daniel Farke’s Norwich, a side who’ve been described as the best-worst outfit in Premier League history and now almost certain to be playing Championship football next season.

Farke called on his players to win five of their remaining nine games ahead of back-to-back home fixtures with Southampton and Everton, but their failure to get a single point has pushed them nearer to the precipice.

Norwich only produced one shot on target for the 2nd straight game, and the German appeared resigned to his fate after his side’s 20th defeat of the season, decided in a familiar manner.

Everton have scored more goals from corners than any team in the Premier League this term (10), while Norwich have conceded the most in this fashion (10).

“It’s not realistic to stay in this league, like it’s not realistic to win the FA Cup but we’re going to try,” Farke said.

“We were not an offensive threat today and there were no fireworks but it won’t mean the next game we have to then be more offensive. The first step has to be to create a solid defence, but we know at this level we need to be outstanding to get points.”

Sadly for Norwich, the necessary quality was once again missing.

Ben Grounds