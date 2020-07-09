Premier League hits and misses: Liverpool back in groove, Arsenal’s signs of progress, Blades dream | Football News

Liverpool pass a tricky away test

Liverpool will be the Premier League champions, but their away form has been an odd sticking point. They had not won on the road since February, or scored in their last five away games in all competitions, before facing a Brighton side who’ve been much improved since the restart.

But much like London buses – and Liverpool buses undoubtedly – two goals arrived within eight minutes of the kick-off and 127 seconds of one another as Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson found the net, taking advantage of Brighton’s seeming inability to play out of the back.

Plain sailing, right? Not exactly. Brighton were unfazed by the Premier League champions and took the overall game to Liverpool, pulling a deserved goal back by the end of the initial half. The Reds sometimes looked overwhelmed by their opponents but their quality eventually shone through making use of their five substitutions all of the highest quality.

Brighton away could easily have already been a banana skin. They have beaten Arsenal and Tottenham at the Amex Stadium this year and drawn against Chelsea, but Liverpool came through pretty much unscathed. They broke a record in the process too, becoming the fastest team to reach 30 Premier League wins, doing this in 34 games.

That could be the aim for Liverpool now – shattering records. Now they will have reset their odd away form, they’ll certainly be looking to become one of the best teams the Premier League has ever seen and break the 100-point mark.

Charlotte Marsh

Brighton’s progressive approach backfires

Graham Potter’s intelligence and innovation was clear from his time in Sweden, and it was his possession-based brand of football which brought him to Brighton not quite 14 months ago.

For a club still striving to determine itself in the top flight, no victories in 2020 brought an existential crisis and Potter used the break to recalibrate. Brighton’s first four matches considering that the restart had produced four of his side’s five lowest shares of possession all season – however it is clear the manager is determined to look at a high-risk philosophy.

Having virtually assured themselves of safety with victory at Norwich, Brighton reverted back to being progressive against Liverpool’s intensive high pressing, but with alarming consequences since the visitors received a two-goal start.

Davy Propper had his pocket picked by Naby Keita for a simple finish for Salah before Keita once more forced the error for Henderson to make it 2-0 inside eight minutes.

“Liverpool are one of the best pressing teams in world football and Brighton have played right into their hands,” Jamie Carragher said on commentary. “Jurgen Klopp talks about counter-pressing being the best playmaker and he’s been proved right twice in the opening 10 minutes.”

Brighton showed character to produce a fist of things, their offensive qualities highlighted by another fine Leandro Trossard strike, nevertheless the damage was done. Playing with the shackles off is to be lauded, but to be caught twice was highly naive and a learning curve for Potter and his players ahead of facing Manchester City.

Ben Grounds

Signs of progress for Arsenal

While the 1-1 draw with Leicester was fundamentally disappointing for Arsenal, there clearly was more evidence of the progress being made under Mikel Arteta on Tuesday night.

As that he pointed out in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, the Gunners should have scored more than once in the first half. In fact, they probably should have been out of sight. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka ran riot for periods. It was just a shame for them that Alexandre Lacazette cannot take his chances.

There were more signs of improvement in midfield, where Dani Ceballos produced what Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp described as a passing “masterclass” in the initial half, and there was also evidence that the team is getting to grips with Arteta’s off-the-ball demands. Their pressing was aggressive and it stifled Leicester.

It was perhaps understandable, then, they started to tire in the closing stages, especially once they were paid off to 10 men, but while the Arsenal of old might have crumbled after Jamie Vardy’s leveller, there was no lack of fight because they battled to keep on for a point.

“You can see the effort, the intensity and the quality that the players are putting in,” said Arteta. “That’s why I’m extremely proud of them.”

Champions League qualification might prove to be beyond them this year, but they do at least seem to be heading in the right direction.

Nick Wright

A point gained or two didn’t nab?

In the context of their first-half mauling, a draw for Leicester at Arsenal was a relief. But in the context of their faltering campaign, and the recent surge of Chelsea and Manchester United, the Foxes’ failure to find a winner in the last minutes against their numerically-disadvantaged opponents might prove more significant.

Since Christmas, Leicester have collected just 19 points. Had the summer season started on Boxing Day, they would be in the incorrect half of the dining table. What they urgently need if they are never to be overtaken in the quest for Champions League qualification is wins. The visit to Bournemouth on Sunday will soon be critical at both ends of the table. And also carries the distinct feel of a ‘must win’. Then it is Sheffield United. Tough. Then Tottenham. Tough aswell. And then, on the last day of the season, it’s Manchester United – the team which, at the time of writing, could possibly be just a point behind Brendan Rodgers by the close of play on Thursday.

A Champions League ‘winner-takes-all’ qualification cup final surely awaits on July 26. Only three wins from their remaining four games might be enough.

Pete Gill

Jorginho could yet have vital Chelsea role to play

Frank Lampard looked incandescent with rage. His Chelsea side, so easy on the eye in the years ahead, had only regained some breathing space against a stubborn Crystal Palace side.

Tammy Abraham had fired the Champions League contenders in to a 3-1 lead when 82 seconds later, Christian Benteke was afforded the freedom of Selhurst Park to cut back the deficit once more.

Lampard looked to his bench and called for Jorginho. The Italian has been overlooked considering that the restart, but with the clock showing 80 in this helter-skelter London derby, this was time for a skilled head.

Billy Gilmour had filled in excellently for the injured N’Golo Kante, but Chelsea was losing get a grip on of the midfield battle since the start of the 2nd period.

“I think Frank Lampard will have to change the midfield,” said Sky Sports’ Gary Neville in commentary. “It’s getting overrun. It’s a bit lightweight.”

A repeat of the defeat a week ago at West Ham could well have unravelled in those final 10 minutes, but Jorginho wrestled back the initiative for the visitors, completing 26 of his 29 passes and winning both his duels.

Lampard had hailed the midfielder’s professionalism in the lead up to this nervy win, and his cameo suggests he could still produce a vital contribution in the run-in.

Ben Grounds

Time to reconsider, David?

Many things have changed at Manchester City in David Silva’s 10-year spell but he has remained the magnificent constant and will drop in history as arguably their greatest-ever player.

Those that needed reminding of his brilliance received a dollop of it in the laughably one-sided 5-0 make an impression on Newcastle. Silva bagged two assists, taking his tally for the club to 121, and curled home a fantastic free-kick. Amazingly, it was the first time he previously scored and assisted in a Premier League game since January 2016.

The midfield maestro has revealed that season will soon be his last with City, which will bring the curtain down on an extraordinary period of domestic domination. Qatar side Al-Duhail have reportedly offered him a lucrative deal but there has been no official communication on the situation.

With him still influencing games at the highest level, perhaps he’s leaving annually too soon.

Lewis Jones

Wilder’s winning formula has Blades daring to dream

“The players dug really deep and found something from within.”

Chris Wilder’s post-match evaluation after Sheffield United’s last-gasp victory above Wolves coated a familiar image, one which could possibly be applied to several of combating Blades shows throughout this particular stellar come back to the top-flight.

It really shouldn not be surprising anymore, Sheffield United possess ripped in the script newly-promoted sides work to follow and punched thus consistently over their excess weight that their particular once not likely bid of qualifying regarding Europe initially in the particular club’s background is now strongly in look.

some:24 Sheffield United office manager Chris Wilder says this individual pulled their calf remembering John Egan’s late champion over Wolves Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder states he taken his leg celebrating John Egan’s overdue winner above Wolves

Of training course, with Wilder having to maintain a cover on requirement, he will not see it this way. “We’ve never felt anything is in our grasp, or in our reach, we shouldn’t be anywhere near the position we are in,” this individual added. “People should be focusing about us not being in the bottom three.”

He is appropriate, but possessing swept hurdle after hurdle aside back to the Premier League after having a 12-year lack, and after that emphatically beat the odds aid their top-flight status, would you bet towards Sheffield United turning their particular wildest desires into fact?

Jack Wilkinson

Spurs present fighting soul to remember to Jose

“It’s beautiful,” Jose Mourinho mentioned of the particular half-time bust-up between Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son during Tottenham’s 1-0 make an impression on Everton.

A mad Lloris changed angry phrases with Son, with the set needing to end up being separated simply by Giovani Lo Celso since the captain carried on to berate his team-mate for declining to track a good Everton function just before the particular interval.

In exactly what has been a hard run regarding Spurs, it really is what Mourinho wanted to observe from their players, that bounced back from a 3-1 defeat in Sheffield United to get their particular bid regarding European sports next time of year back on the right track.

“It’s a consequence, probably, of our meetings. If you want to blame somebody for that, it’s me. I was critical of my boys because they are not in my opinion critical enough with themselves, I asked them to demand more from others, I asked them to put their colleagues under the pressure of the team spirit you have to give,” the Tottenham boss mentioned afterwards.

Mourinho will need that passion to continue when Spurs deal with relegation-threatened Bournemouth, live about Sky Sports on Thursday, prior to a crucial northern London derby against Arsenal, also go on Sky Sports on Sunday, as the contest for Europe continues.

Oliver Yew

Ancelotti still has job to do

2:24 Carlo Ancelotti still feels Everton have a very chance to make European jobs despite wipe out at Tottenham. Carlo Ancelotti nevertheless believes Everton have an opportunity to make the European positions regardless of defeat in Tottenham.

Unbeaten considering that the restart and having won their particular two earlier games getting into this one, Everton had a chance to overtake Tottenham with a triumph in London.

Instead, they battled to inflict themselves within the game and did not dedicate enough physiques to the strike until it had been far too overdue. Indeed, it absolutely was not before the 81st second that they got their very first attempt from the penalty container.

Carlo Ancelotti offers Everton heading in the proper direction yet this was an indication that there is getting still to look – something which Gary Neville noted about co-commentary regarding Sky Sports.

“The biggest job that Carlo Ancelotti has is to change the mentality,” said Neville. “You merely sometimes believe that Everton begin a game, they are promising, and then almost all of an abrupt a goal moves in towards them and their inferiority complex indicates they shed belief, specifically in large games. There is no need to have. They possess talented gamers. Get on your ball. Get for the ball.

“It is a big task and it is a big club. He has just got to shift the mindset. It is almost as though the players feel they don’t belong. They don’t really believe they should beat big teams and belong in these big games. I hope the Everton players don’t get on the bus and think they were unlucky. It has not been good enough. It has been boring.”

In truth, there were some stimulating results in Goodison Park this season. Everton have been defeated by merely one of the very best six about home lawn. But along with only one indicate their brand against top-half teams overseas, that’s a location that Ancelotti must tackle.

Adam Bate

Welbeck’s think about strike offers Watford deep breathing space

It is a difficult time of year for Danny Welbeck, that has struggled along with injuries given that his go on to Watford through Arsenal.

That is usually nothing brand-new for the previous England striker. He offers battled back from accidental injuries all through their career, yet those combating qualities will be exactly what Watford needed, and he provided against Norwich.

With Watford flirting dangerously using the relegation area, the striker produced a wonderful overhead stop to score their first Premier League objective since August 2018, if he scored regarding Arsenal towards West Ham.

And what a time for you to get it. The spectacular objective sealed triumph and assisted his part move several points very clear of the particular relegation area. Crucial deep breathing space along with just several games left over in the summer season.

Oliver Yew