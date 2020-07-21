Premier League hits and misses: Gritty Jack Grealish turns up for Aston Villa, timely reminder for Arsenal | Football News

Grealish turns up for Villa

“He’s easy on the eye, he’s silky on the eye, but I’m yet to be convinced by him,” said Graeme Souness after Villa’s 2-0 defeat by Liverpool earlier this month.

At the time, Villa fans too will have been underwhelmed by their talisman’s performances since the restart – Grealish had been tepid, lacked bite and was dropping deeper and deeper in games in an attempt to be Villa’s hero. But in Villa’s last three games, when it really mattered, the forward may have convinced Souness otherwise.

And in their biggest win of the season on Tuesday night against Arsenal, the 24-year-old dragged his boyhood club through 90 minutes of torture to a vital three points.

Yes, he is silky. Yes, he is easy on the eye, and yes, he does go down when prompted. But Grealish is routinely Villa’s top runner, is ice cold in the final third and tight areas, and is happy to throw himself into the physical battle rather than slalom around defenders. It is steel, not fragility, and he has showed all of this and more in recent games.

It culminated in his man-of-the-match performance on Tuesday, his eighth of the season. Only Kevin De Bruyne, Adama Traore and Sadio Mane have more.

And how does he feel with the hopes of Villa on his shoulders?

“I don’t really mind pressure – pressure is a privilege, my old coach used to always say that to me,” he told Sky Sports after the victory.

His future is anyone’s guess, but whoever gets Grealish next season, if indeed he does leave Villa, they will be getting a player full of grit, not just technique.

Gerard Brand

Lacklustre performance a timely reminder for Arteta and Arsenal

Arsenal crashed back down to earth with a bump at Villa Park.

Mikel Arteta warned his Arsenal players ahead of the game to not get carried away with their wins over Liverpool and Manchester City, insisting they “haven’t done anything” yet.

But his players did not heed his warning, putting in a lacklustre performance which ended their European qualification hopes via the Premier league.

Defeat to Villa means the Gunners can only finish as high as eighth this season. They will finish outside of the Premier League’s top six for the first time in 25 years. They have also lost 10 league matches for a third consecutive season for the first time since a run of seven between 1981/82 and 1987/88. It is also a fourth successive season of finishing below north London rivals Tottenham after 21 successive seasons finishing above them. Not easy reading for the Gunners’ faithful.

‘Back Arteta Kroenke out’ was the message that was flown over Villa Park early in the game on Tuesday and, while Arteta insists he has the full backing of the Arsenal hierarchy, Tuesday evening’s defeat is further evidence that this squad still needs major investment.

Of course, there are positive signs under Arteta, and an FA Cup final to look forward to. Win that and qualify for Europe and Arteta’s first eight or so months at the club are a success. But defeat to Villa is a timely reminder that there is still plenty of work to be done at Arsenal, starting this summer.

Oliver Yew

De Bruyne, Sterling making records

After the disappointment of the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup on Saturday, the wounded beast that was Manchester City were after a morale-boosting performance and produced just that when taking on Watford.

It was an easy 4-0 win against a side deep in the relegation mire, with 76.6 per cent of possession, a massive 26 shots on target and 15 open-play crosses – City had rediscovered their groove.

There were some pretty impressive individual performances as well, with Raheem Sterling scoring twice the first half and Kevin De Bruyne his silky-smooth best.

Sterling’s opening goal came with an astonishing finish – hammering home into the top, far corner – before netting a rebounded penalty after his initial effort forced an incredible save from Ben Foster. The two goals took him to 19 for the season – the most he has scored in a Premier League season.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he said: “As a winger, to score 20 goals in the Premier League is a great achievement, but we have one game left and hopefully I can do it then.”

As for De Bruyne, he also notched up his best tally in the league for assists, also taking him to 19. The most made in the Premier League was Thierry Henry – his former Belgium coach – who registered 20 in the 2002/03 season and with Man City’s final game against already-relegated Norwich, the record is there for the taking.

Charlotte Marsh

Will Watford pay for their Man City thrashings?

The relegation race is going down to the wire. With Aston Villa beating Arsenal, Watford have sunk into the bottom three and another thrashing from Man City does not spell good news for their goal difference, which could prove vital.

Since Pep Guardiola arrived at the club, Watford have never managed to beat Man City and scored just three times in that period. They had already conceded eight goals to them at the Etihad in September’s reverse fixture.

Add another four on to the tally and that is a total of 12 goals scored against them by one team – admittedly a very good team – to give them an incredibly precarious goal difference heading into Sunday’s finale against Arsenal.

Their current goal difference is one behind Villa and level with Bournemouth, with fewer goals scored, which could also play a deciding factor should the goal difference remain level.

They could have fallen further behind too if it was not for some acrobatic goalkeeping from Ben Foster. He made a number of vital saves that could have seen City rack up another 8-0 result and has arguably been the factor that has kept Watford in the frame for survival for so long.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, caretaker-manager Hayden Mullins said of Foster: “He’s done that most weeks, he’s been fantastic and he’s a great character inside the dressing room.”

‘Must win’ is an often-used phrase in football but in Watford’s case against Arsenal, it could not be truer. They were dealt a blow on Tuesday but must keep going until the final whistle on Sunday with football always hard to predict.

Charlotte Marsh

Gloom will lift for disappointed Blades

Sheffield United’s Europa League hopes are all but gone and there is an air of disappointment around Bramall Lane following their latest defeat to Everton. However, Chris Wilder’s words after the game will lift the gloom.

“Top six should never have been in the equation from the minute we set foot into the division,” he said. “What you try and do in a season is try and get your players and club to overachieve and we have ridiculously overachieved. We have overachieved and there are quite a lot of clubs that would want to swap places with us.”

Overachieved is probably an understatement. Sheffield United had absolutely no right to be challenging for the top six heading into the penultimate game of the season, but game after game, time after time, they have proved the doubters wrong.

Attention will soon turn to next season and how they can over achieve again. They failed to record a single shot on target against Everton so maybe new recruits at the top of the pitch might be in Wilder’s mind.

But first, it’s time for everyone associated with Sheffield United to reflect on what has been a remarkable, successful season, which they will hope to finish on a high at Southampton.

Oliver Yew

Everton must keep hold of Richarlison

Talk has already started as to what business Carlo Ancelotti and Everton will do in the next transfer window, but their most important business this summer will be keeping hold of Richarlison.

Alongside, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the 23-year-old was at the heart of all that was good for Everton against Sheffield United and his pace, trickery and determination caused the Blades problems all evening.

The Brazilian proved to be Everton’s match-winner once again as his powerful header beat Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson to seal all three points at Bramall Lane.

And now, over the last two seasons, only Neymar (28) has scored more goals in the top five European leagues among Brazilians than Richarlison (26).

They are impressive numbers which have no doubt been noted around Europe. Barcelona and Manchester United have previously been linked with the former Watford forward, but it is imperative Ancelotti keeps him at Goodison Park and builds around him as the Italian attempts to make Everton a force once again.

Oliver Yew

Time to add magic to Potter’s project

“We’re at the start of that process,” Graham Potter told Sky Sports in mid-June as he reflected on the style shift he has overseen at Brighton – and the road he and the club have ahead of them to achieve the success they are after.

The first major objective was secured on Monday night, when a drab 0-0 draw with Newcastle guaranteed their place in the Premier League next season. Now it is time for Potter’s project to kick on.

There has been a dramatic change in approach since Chris Hughton’s reign – Brighton have traded direct football for a passing game statistically similar to Manchester United and Tottenham – but they have only picked up a couple more points than their total for 2018/19.

Brighton have at times struggled to carve out openings, while they have also been on the end of heavy defeats. Speaking on Sky Sports, Kieron Dyer said the club must now add quality to their squad if they are to profit from the passing-heavy style of Potter and the upcoming transfer window could be a key moment in how Brighton’s journey progresses.

The foundations have been laid. Now the hard work of developing Brighton into a team competing further up the table begins.

Peter Smith

Wolves still have much to play for

Wolves are still on course for a fabulous season after Monday night’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Molineux, a result that saw Nuno Espirito Santo’s side move back above Tottenham and into sixth in the Premier League ahead of the final round of fixtures.

In fact, victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon would see Wolves end the campaign with an impressive 62 points, a haul that would not only better last season’s total of 57, but would also represent the club’s best return in a top-flight campaign since 1979-80.

And a win in west London would also guarantee Wolves a place in next season’s Europa League for the second year in a row, a competition they are still in with a chance of winning of course with next month’s second-leg last-16 clash with Olympiakos finely balanced at 1-1.

Richard Morgan