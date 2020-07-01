Premier League hits and misses: Belief with Bruno Fernandes, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspires | Football News

Future is bright with Fernandes

3:01 LIBERATED TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s win against Brighton. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s win against Brighton.

It had been a testing week for Manchester United, seeing eternal rivals Liverpool end their 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England. But in the seven seasons since United’s last title triumph, there is a case with this being the most effective, or at least, the least worst, for Liverpool to finally get over the line.

Imagine just how much more painful Liverpool’s coronation would have been had United been languishing in seventh under David Moyes, stuttering under Louis van Gaal or imploding under Jose Mourinho.

Instead, Liverpool’s confirmation was greeted with another reminder of the upward trajectory Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transformation has taken considering that the turn of the year, or, perhaps more accurately, since Bruno Fernandes arrived at the club.

January signings aren’t designed to hit the floor running, as we’re told time and time again, they need time and energy to settle. Well, Fernandes has dispelled that belief, as Brighton will testify.

After years questioning the style of play at Old Trafford, the sight of Fernandes doubling his tally at the Amex Stadium with an emphatic volley at the end of a vintage counter was as cathartic an instant as any Manchester United have produced this season.

The Portuguese has brought an arrogance right back on the pitch and belief off it why these testing times will pass sooner rather than later.

Jack Wilkinson

Hammers hope after dramatic win

2:56 FREE TO LOOK AT: Highlights from West Ham’s win against Chelsea. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham’s win against Chelsea.

When Tomas Soucek’s first-half goal was ruled out by VAR, West Ham fans must have been feeling a familiar mixture of frustration and despair. For the second game running they’d been on the wrong end of a controversial VAR call – the video refs had missed a handball in the build-up to Soucek’s own goal in the defeat at Tottenham last time out.

But the West Ham players impressively refused to be distracted or downhearted by your choice, even when Willian rubbed salt in the wounds with his penalty moments later.

Soucek got the higher of Cesar Azpilicueta an additional time to level things up and the standout Michail Antonio slotted in an additional. Even when Willian pulled one right back with an excellent free-kick West Ham refused to take a nap, with Antonio sending Andriy Yarmolenko clear to hit the winner.

That strike sealed an enormous three points for the Hammers. Finally their brutal run of fixtures – which has seen them against the Premier League’s heavyweights week after week either side of lockdown – is over. Next up is Newcastle, Burnley, Norwich and Watford.

Far from easy – especially given Newcastle and Burnley’s form – nevertheless they are fixtures where West Ham could have hope of stretching that new three-point cushion on the relegation places even more.

Peter Smith

2:05 James Collins and Ashley Cole analyse the controversial VAR decision to eliminate West Ham defender Tomas Soucek’s opener against Chelsea. James Collins and Ashley Cole analyse the controversial VAR decision to rule out West Ham defender Tomas Soucek’s opener against Chelsea.

Chelsea talented but lacking consistency

When Chelsea proceeded a six-game winning streak from September to November, it looked as though, following a shaky start, the Frank Lampard era was going to take off. But since that run, Chelsea have managed back-to-back wins just once – and their defeat at West Ham on Wednesday, which ended their three-game winning streak, summed up the frustrating inconsistency they have shown all season.

On one hand, there is the brilliance of Christian Pulisic and the fine finishing of Willian. On the other, there is repeated vulnerability at set-pieces (with captain Cesar Azpilicueta a surprise culprit) and a missing edge to the team’s mentality, that has resulted in them dropping more points from leading positions this season than everyone bar West Ham and Aston Villa.

2:41 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he is frustrated by his team’s not enough consistency following their 3-2 defeat to West Ham. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he’s annoyed by his team’s lack of consistency following their 3-2 defeat to West Ham.

Yes, this can be a young, developing side. Yes, there have been transfer restrictions. And yes, you will find exciting times ahead with new arrivals on the way. But Chelsea missed a chance of stepping up to third, they truly are now overlooking their shoulders, and their battle for a Champions League qualifying spot will go because of the wire.

They’ve shown – particularly within their recent conquer Manchester City – they will have the capability. But now they have to master the consistent application.

Peter Smith

Auba inspires Arsenal but what’s next?

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win against Norwich. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win against Norwich.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in on average ruthless form for Arsenal on Wednesday night, twice pouncing on Norwich errors to simply take his goal tally to 22 in most competitions in 2010 and pass a Premier League landmark in the process.

With his opener, that he reached 50 Premier League goals in what was his 79th appearance, making him the fastest Arsenal player to reach the milestone – it took the great Thierry Henry 83 – and the sixth-fastest in the competition’s history behind only Andy Cole, Alan Shearer, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Fernando Torres and Mohamed Salah.

It places him in esteemed company and it’s just the latest reminder of how important it is for Arsenal to tie him right down to a new contract. The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, meaning a departure is all but certain come early july if that he can’t be tempted to commit his future to the club.

4:44 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the fastest Arsenal player ever sold to score 50 Premier League goals, reaching the landmark in his 79th appearance for the Gunners. Here’s an array of his most readily useful league goals for the club. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the fastest Arsenal player in history to score 50 Premier League goals, achieving the landmark in his 79th appearance for the Gunners. Here’s a selection of his best league goals for the club.

Quite how Arsenal would replace him is unclear – he’s their leader, remember, along with their talisman and goalscorer – but Mikel Arteta still hopes they won’t have to.

“He is willing to stay with us,” the Gunners boss said in his post-match press conference. “Auba knows really well what my thoughts are towards him and the project that I want to create, and how much he is part of that. After that, it is not in my hands.”

Will the Arsenal hierarchy present Aubameyang with the contract offer that he feels that he deserves? Or will that he opt to leave the club in order to secure Champions League football elsewhere? Arsenal are showing signs of progress under Arteta, but Aubameyang’s exit would set them back again.

Nick Wright

50 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his 50th Premier League goal in fewer appearances (79) than any @Arsenal player, and may be the 6th fastest to this total among all Premier League players. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/YWjDZJzFsP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2020

Everton’s European dream still alive

Liverpool and Wolves have taken a lot of the attention considering that the Premier League restart but Everton deserve a big mention too. Seven points from three games, one goal conceded and a backs-to-the-wall win over Leicester in a casino game they would surely have crumbled in early in the day this season.

Remember the Newcastle debacle at Goodison Park? None of that on Wednesday night. Carlo Ancelotti could be taking Everton on a European tour when he was more concerned with keeping them out of a relegation battle when he first arrived in December.

They’re now on the longest unbeaten run in four years, looking unusually solid at the back, and should have scored more than the three goals they’ve managed since the restart.

Only a few points off a Europa League spot with six games to go, you’d be a brave man to bet against them now.

Ron Walker

2:42 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton’s win against Leicester. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton’s win against Leicester.

Foxes look nervously over their shoulders

If 2019 was a good year for Leicester, 2020 does not look more likely to follow suit so far. One win from Leicester’s last eight and a woeful defensive display at Goodison Park on Wednesday puts more pressure on their hopes of Champions League qualification, which only some games ago seemed perfectly assured.

The stats make for grim reading. When Jamie Vardy doesn’t score, Leicester rarely win. With two goals for their talisman this twelve months, perhaps it’s no surprise things have gone pear-shaped. Another blank against Everton put into that undesirable record.

Leicester’s form is now on the list of worst in the division. Manchester United and Wolves, who both can’t stop winning, trail them by two points. Getting Leicester into the Champions League would’ve seemed an important achievement for Brendan Rodgers at the start of the season, but throwing it away now will be significant too.

Ron Walker

Bournemouth fighting a losing battle

Eddie Howe conceded he was in no position to sugar-coat the scoreline after Bournemouth’s 4-1 defeat as a result of Newcastle.

The perilous position Bournemouth find themselves in isn’t for sugar-coating either. Bereft of confidence, riddled with mistakes, the Cherries are a shadow of their former selves and are plummeting towards the Championship at a level that looks unstoppable.

An eighth defeat in 11 games saw them drop to second bottom in the Premier League, a point from safety with another team now edging out of reach after West Ham’s dramatic late win over Chelsea.

There is still time for Bournemouth, six games to be precise, but with Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester and Manchester City their next four opponents they’re going to need to conjure up a survival run that will rank on the list of very best in Premier League history.

At this very moment, though, it’s really a struggle to see where that may come from. Howe looks deflated and out of a few ideas, with the battle seemingly already lost.

Jack Wilkinson

2:50 FREE TO LOOK AT: Highlights from Newcastle’s win at Bournemouth. LIBERATED TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle’s win at Bournemouth.

Allan the primary man for Newcastle

Allan Saint-Maximin became only the 3rd Newcastle player in the Premier League history to join up three assists in a single game as the Magpies swept sorry Bournemouth aside.

That impressive stat, and the person of the match award, were just reward forth yet another sensational attacking display packed packed with speed, purpose and, most crucially, end product.

3 – Allan Saint-Maximim has become just the third Newcastle United player to assist three goals in one @premierleague game, after Moussa Sissoko v Norwich in October 2015 and Andy Cole v West Ham in March 1994. Magic. pic.twitter.com/XYYJLtH08t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2020

Saint-Maximin’s trio of assists were made all the more remarkable by the very fact they came in the thing that was the Frenchman’s fourth appearance in 11 days. A forward that strikes fear into defences alone is really a valuable asset, but one that is ready to smash through the barriers of pain and fatigue, now that is really special.

Steve Bruce is getting a tune of his players, and a performance that produced the best football of his tenure at the club was further proof that. Newcastle are heading up the league as a result of Saint-Maximin, who’s in a league of his own.

Jack Wilkinson