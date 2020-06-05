Premier League: Harry Kane says Tottenham could benefit from sole focus on one competition | Football News





Spurs return towards Manchester United on June 19, dwell on Sky Sports

Harry Kane hopes Tottenham can benefit from solely having the Premier League to focus on as soon as the season resumes.

Spurs have 9 video games to try to pressure their manner into the Champions League locations, which could be as little as fifth if Manchester City’s attraction towards their European ban is rejected.

All of their rivals produce other issues to play for with Manchester United within the FA Cup and Europa League, Chelsea within the FA Cup and Champions League, Wolves within the Europa League and Sheffield United within the FA Cup.

Kane instructed on Sky Sports: “From our viewpoint we’re not in any of the opposite competitions so we’ve received 9 video games to pay attention on choosing up as many factors and try to get into the Champions League spots.

“So at least all our focus is going to be on one competition.”

2:49 Here’s a reminder of among the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season to date…. and there is not lengthy to attend till it is again! Here’s a reminder of among the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season to date…. and there is not lengthy to attend till it is again!

Kane can be match to renew following six months off with a severe hamstring harm.

He added: “It seems like a pre-season, it has been good to date. I used to be doing particular person coaching for some time and nearly received to a stage the place I used to be again with the workforce after which we needed to keep at residence.

“It’s been a chance for me to get fit, it has been six months since I have played a game so I haven’t done that since I was about five years old.”

Spurs stepped up their preparations for his or her June 19 restart – a significant residence conflict towards Manchester United – by staging an 11 v 11 coaching match at their stadium on Friday.

Spurs borrow £175m to cowl COVID-19 influence

Daniel Levy admits the coronavirus pandemic has introduced tough monetary issues for the membership

Tottenham have borrowed £175m from the Bank of England to assist ease among the monetary strain positioned on the membership as a result of results of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League membership are set to lose out on £200m of income as much as June 2021 due to the pandemic, with no matches at their new stadium and a number of different sporting and non-sporting dwell occasions lined up for this yr now cancelled.

They are eligible for a COVID Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF), repayable with a 0.5 per cent rate of interest.