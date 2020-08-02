Premier League giants Yanga SC sign Junior, Mustapha in two-year deals

Timu Ya Wananchi have actually included more brand-new finalizings to their ranks, with 2 brand-new arrivals revealed on Sunday

Yanga SC’s reinforcing objective continued with the club finishing the finalizings of Waziri Junior and Yassin Mustapha on Sunday.

Junior is the very first striker Yanga have actually signed in the continuous transfer window after the Tanzanian had an appealing season with relegated Mbao FC.

He has actually signed a two-year offer, and is anticipated to represent competitors for David Molinga and Ditram Nchimbi.

Junior scored 13 objectives in the Mainland Premier League and 2 in the relegation/promotion play-offs, which they lost to Ihefu FC.

Yanga had actually at first prepared to have Junior sign his offer in Dar es Salaam, however when they got wind that Azam FC were routing the forward, the club’s treasurer Simon Patrick took a trip to the forward’s house and properly protected his signature.

His arrival is set to cast more doubt on Gnamien Yikpe’s future at Yanga with the Ivorian having a hard time considering that his January arrival from Gor Mahia.

Yanga have actually struggled to discover a respected goalscorer, and their explore Juma Balinya– a 2018/19 Ugandan Premier League leading scorer with 19 objectives– did not work prior to they signed Yikpe.

Meanwhile, left-back Mustapha has actually signed from Polisi Tanzania for 2 years, and ends up being Yanga’s 4th brand-new …