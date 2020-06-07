Premier League funniest moments: Luis Suarez, Jurgen Klinsmann, Temur Ketsbaia | Football News



















4:55



We check out a few of the funniest moments in Premier League historical past, that includes Arsene Wenger, Neil Warnock, Jurgen Klinsmann and extra

Seeing as we may all do with fun throughout lockdown, we have compiled one other spherical of humorous moments from Premier League historical past to deliver a smile to your face.

Down the years, there have been so many moments to smile at that you might have forgotten a number of – so many, in actual fact, that it is taken not one, not two, however three movies to cram all of them in!

In our third round-up, celebrations take centre stage, with two notorious ‘dives’ and an outburst to finish all outbursts. Arsene Wenger’s journey to the Old Trafford stands additionally options, plus many extra hilarious and iconic moments.

