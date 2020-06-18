Premier League fixtures: North London derby details announced as more fixtures unveiled

The Premier League has confirmed the next batch of fixtures that will be spread across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and the BBC, with the north London derby set to take place on Sunday 12 July and Southampton’s clash with Manchester City to be shown on terrestrial television on Sunday 5 July.

Arsenal resumed their season with a whimper on Wednesday night in the 3-0 defeat by Manchester City, and face a swift come back to action with Brighton on Saturday before embarking on games against Southampton and Sheffield United.

However, fans will be most excited by the maiden trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the two north London rivals set to meet up for the very first time in Spurs’ new home on Sunday 12 July – a casino game that will be shown live on Sky Sports as well as Pick.





The two clubs face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League next season, with Jose Mourinho’s side currently in eight invest the Premier League dining table, seven points off certain qualification in the top four, while Arsenal are a further position behind and one more point adrift.

Sky hold the most of the remaining fixture rights and can broadcast more than half the games between Saturday 4 and Monday 13 July with 19 live fixtures, you start with Leicester vs Crystal Palace.

They will also show Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa, that could prove to be Liverpool’s title homecoming to Anfield if they don’t beat both Everon and Crystal Palace in their next two games after City reduced the lead towards the top to 22 points with 27 remaining.

The BBC has been allocated just one game for the two-week period, with Southampton’s tie against Pep Guardiola’s side set to be shown on terrestrial tv on Sunday 5 July with a primetime evening kick-off.

However, Amazon Prime have vowed to create their remaining games free-to-air, meaning that Everton vs Southampton on Thursday 9 July and Watford vs Newcastle on Saturday 11 July will be offered to everyone.

BT Sport will get the remaining eight matches, you start with Norwich City vs Brighton on Saturday 4 July, with Manchester United’s clash with Bournemouth to follow for a passing fancy afternoon.

The remaining games from Tuesday 14 July to the in the offing end of the season on the week-end of 25/26 July will soon be released in the coming weeks.

Premier League fixtures

Saturday 4 July

Norwich City vs Brighton (BT Sport) – 12:30pm

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace (Sky Sports) – 3pm

Manchester United vs Bournemouth (BT Sport) – 3pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal (Sky Sports) – 5:30pm

Chelsea vs Watford (Sky Sports) – 8pm

Sunday 5 July

Burnley vs Sheffield United (Sky Sports) – 12pm

Newcastle United vs West Ham United (Sky Sports) – 2pm

Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Sky Sports) – 4:30pm

Southampton vs Manchester City (BBC) – 7pm

Monday 6 July

Tottenham vs Everton (Sky Sports) – 8pm

Tuesday 7 July

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea (Sky Sports) – 6pm

Watford vs Norwich City (Sky Sports) – 6pm

Arsenal vs Leicester City (Sky Sports) – 8:15pm

Wednesday 8 July

Manchester City vs Newcastle United (BT Sport) – 6pm

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (Sky Sports) – 6pm

West Ham United vs Burnley (BT Sport) – 6pm

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool (Sky Sports) – 8:15pm

Thursday 9 July

Bournemouth vs Tottenham (Sky Sports) – 6pm

Everton vs Southampton (Amazon Prime) – 6pm

Aston Villa vs Manchester United (Sky Sports) – 8:15pm

Saturday 11 July

Norwich City vs West Ham United (BT Sport) – 12:30pm

Watford vs Newcastle United (Amazon Prime) – 12:30pm

Liverpool vs Burnley (BT Sport) – 3pm

Sheffield United vs Chelsea (Sky Sports) – 5:30pm

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City (Sky Sports) – 8pm

Sunday 12 July

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton (Sky Sports) – 12pm

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace (Sky Sports) – 2pm

Tottenham vs Arsenal (Sky Sports) – 4:30pm

Bournemouth vs Leicester City (Sky Sports) – 7pm

Monday 13 July

Manchester United vs Southampton (Sky Sports) – 8pm