Premier League facing issue of two Saudi owned clubs – Middle East Monitor

The confusion over official filings from the house owners of Sheffield United have highlighted one potential pitfall for the Saudi bid to purchase their Premier League rivals Newcastle United – the issue of a battle of curiosity, Reuters stories.

While British media stories say the Saudi backed takeover of the membership from British retail magnate Mike Ashley is near being authorized, the issue of Sheffield United being related to the ruling House of Saud dangers lingering over each groups and will return to focus once they face one another subsequent season.

The Premier League won’t touch upon its approval process. However, the issue is definite to have been thought-about given English soccer’s guidelines on membership possession.

Those guidelines state that an individual could be disqualified if “either directly or indirectly he is involved in or has any power to determine or influence the management or administration of another club or Football League club”.

The query the Premier League should decide is whether or not Sheffield United, owned by Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, could be in danger of coming below the affect of Newcastle’s potential majority house owners – the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, PIF.

A gaggle fronted by British financier Amanda Staveley, with an anticipated 80 per cent Saudi funding from PIF, have made a reported 300 million pound ($375 million) bid to purchase the membership from British businessman Ashley.

PIF manages over $300 billion in property. It has been in existence since 1971, however turned a extra lively investor since 2015 when it began reporting to a high-level financial physique headed by the dominion’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Abdullah is one of the Crown Prince’s cousins. The ruling Al Saud household has round 10,000 members.

Both Newcastle and Sheffield United declined to remark when approached by Reuters.

While there isn’t a suggestion that PIF has any direct monetary involvement in Sheffield United, the query is whether or not, given the character of Saudi enterprise apply, it might affect the Yorkshire membership’s decision-making.

“Real world Saudi politics may mean that there is some connection, even influence, between the owners – but proving it in concrete terms may be an issue, especially if the ownership structure of both clubs is via separate corporate entities,” stated main sports activities lawyer John Mehrzad QC.