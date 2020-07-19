Premier League, FA Cup hits and misses: Arsenal find stability, questions for Man City and Cherries lack bite | Football News







Arsenal laying stable foundations?

Building a well balanced and reliable foundation is vital to making sure any structure is usually to be trusted. Arsenal’s – for too long now – has always wobbled when put under pressure. However, the signs are there that might be changing.

It’s been well documented that Arsenal’s defensive stats have now been improving under Mikel Arteta with Arsenal conceding 18 goals in 18 Premier League games since his appointment, with seven clean sheets, in comparison to 27 goals in 18 games under Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg.

But the visuals have yet to back up those numbers with defensive howlers still a common occurrence. That changed at Wembley where Arsenal quelled arguably the most potent attacking force in European football with a dogged, gritty and brave defensive display. He’s taken his fair share of criticism so it’s only right to highlight and bang the drum when appropriate for David Luiz. He was a colossus. Not only did he win 100 % of his aerial duels, he made 11 clearances as City peppered his box but were repelled.

His influence was infectious with Kieran Tierney alongside him stepping up to complement his defensive brilliance and even the inconsistent Shkodran Mustafi was solid. If Arsenal can remain having fun with this sort of stable structure the rear, then the future could be exciting under Arteta.

Lewis Jones

Where have the real Man City gone?

“We are struggling to find our normal level,” said a deflated Pep Guardiola in the post-match Zoom press conference.

City have been made the game look very easy sometimes under Guardiola.

Such success can breed arrogance and confidence but not always in an effective way. That was the clear takeout from Wembley; City had underestimated the tough task that Arsenal provided in a performance, particularly in the initial half, that stunk of arrogance.

This ‘turn up and win’ mentality is becoming a serious common theme this season. The semi-final humbling was their 11th defeat of the growing season and yet again it was a lack of cohesion at the back that allowed Arsenal to spring past them on the counter-attack. Kyle Walker was caught out for the initial goal and Benjamin Mendy for the 2nd while up the other end City had just one shot on target – their lowest amount in a game title since April 2018.

It’s seldom you say this, but City have questions to answer with a Champions League tilt on the horizon.

Lewis Jones

Cherries lack of bite leaves them on the brink

2:58 FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Southampton’s win at Bournemouth. ABSOLVE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton’s win at Bournemouth.

There was a time where Bournemouth’s front line was among the most-feared outside the top four.

But Callum Wilson and Joshua King, along with those who have replaced them as Plan B, have struggled to recreate the form of previous seasons, and Bournemouth’s lack of firepower was evident in a crushing 2-0 defeat by Southampton.

Bournemouth got into the last third effortlessly, and loaded the box from corners and free-kicks routinely, but their lack of bite before goal will ultimately be their downfall as their five-year remain in the Premier League nears an end.

Callum Wilson comparison Shots Touches in opp box 2018/19 2.31 5.72 2019/20 1.66 4.19

Josh King comparison Shots Touches in opp box 2018/19 2.18 5.21 2019/20 1.12 4.01

Wilson and King really are a case in point, and have both seen their shots, touches in the opposition box and chances drop somewhat this term compared with last. Yes, they are able to blame a lack of service, and their replacements have been weak, but Eddie Howe may have wanted more from his front men.

If Bournemouth do go down, it will likely be interesting to see where in fact the likes of King and Wilson head next. Both have done enough to suggest this season has just been a blip, and the exodus from the Vitality Stadium can start soon.

Winning is beginning to suit Burnley

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley’s win against Norwich. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley’s win against Norwich.

Okay, so Burnley didn’t have much of a job against a nine-man, already-relegated Norwich side at Carrow Road yesterday. And had Ben Godfrey’s early header from a corner gone in, it could have now been a different game.

But that’s the point. Burnley got the job done, left with three points, and extended their unbeaten run to seven games in the act. Simple. Winning is just starting to become a real habit for Sean Dyche’s men, and that flash-in-the-pan seventh-placed finish in 2018 might not remain a one-off for long.

If this were Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City showing up, showing grit in both boxes – James Tarkowski throwing himself before Alex Tettey’s goalbound shot in one, Chris Wood showing a touch of class to beat Tim Krul with an improvies overhead activate the other – and leaving unscathed without getting out of 2nd gear, we’d say this is actually the sign of a winning team. Knowing getting three points without being at their best.

So you will want to Burnley? The scale of Dyche’s achievements to instil this amount of consistency can’t be re-iterated enough. Again, six of the Clarets’ nine substitutes were players from the club’s youth teams yesterday. And yet the only team to beat them since January 11 is Manchester City. It is remarkable.

Ron Walker