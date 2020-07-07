Premier League drinks break – is it fair? Managers have their say… | Football News





Jose Mourinho uses the drinks break to go over tactics together with his Tottenham players

The new Premier League drinks breaks are certainly dividing opinion – but are they actually giving particular teams a benefit?

The drinks breaks were introduced along with an amount of other new guidelines in front of football’s reunite following its shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A host of managers have been having their say on the matter, with some suggesting it is becoming more of a tactical time-out rather than period to battle fluids. Read on for the managers’ verdict and the opinion of Sky Sports’ Gary Neville, in addition to a closer go through the data up to now…

Brendan Rodgers speaks to his Leicester players within a drinks break

‘It’s a mini team-talk – and it’s impacting the pace’

Sky Sports’ Gary Neville: “I can understand the hydration points are important for the prevention of injuries but it just feels forced a little bit. The game is being played at a less-than Premier League pace.”

Speaking all through Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Everton, Neville added: “They tend to be more tactical breaks than a drinks break. They are mini team-talks, every one of them. I’m not quite sure they were made for that.

“I think we need to stop it, I do honestly. It’s something I can understand as a player but they’ve had a few games back now. Their fitness levels should be up to a standard. It’s not hot at all. If it was then fair enough.”

‘All coaches have the same opportunity – it’s fair’

1:02 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed your decision to introduce drinks breaks to either half of Premier League games. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed your decision to introduce drinks breaks to either half of Premier League games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: “I like it a whole lot. If people think that you merely need a drinks break when it’s 40 degrees or something outside and, needless to say, England is not a country where you’ll need a drinks break really often, especially in the north-west or north-east.

“But, it’s crucial just to have that because it was always likely to be a strange period for the players and we didn’t discover how exactly the boys would react.

Klopp uses the drinks break to speak to his players through the Merseyside derby last month

“I really like the ability to talk. I think as soon as the referee whistles, it starts, it pretty much takes the players 30 seconds for the players to assemble around, which means you don’t actually have considerable time with the players.

“You really go there for a drink, but you can give one or two information. All coaches have the same opportunity in that moment, so that’s good, it’s fair.”

‘It’s four quarters now… and I did not need Bovril at Burnley!’

0:30 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has criticised the introduction of drinks breaks all through Premier League games following a restart Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has criticised the introduction of drinks breaks all through Premier League games following a restart

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder: “I truly didn’t require a drinks break on Sunday afternoon at Burnley besides having still another Bovril.

“That would have been my 2nd Bovril that I have had in July on record in the history of experiencing Bovrils.

James Tarkowski celebrates after giving Burnley the lead against Sheffield United shortly after the first-half drinks break

“If you look, there is not many people having a glass or two or there having just a little slip. But there’s a great deal of huddling going on, togetherness going on and managers, coaches engaging in the players.

“It’s not two halves, it’s four quarters and there’s a time out inbetween. So, that’s another change that we have to get used to.”

‘Don’t think anyone would want it beyond season’

Frank Lampard doesn’t believe the drinks break will carry on into next season

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard: “I think that he (Chris Wilder) does have a point. I believe they were introduced with the best intention.

“So as a coach, you attempt to use it if you can, because any chance to speak to the players through the game could be pretty precious.

“So I don’t believe it’s an uneven playing field because sense – we all have the same periods to talk with our players.

“I think it’s been introduced place with this short area of the season and perhaps they’ll see it right through to the end of the season.

“But I can’t see it going any further than that, I don’t think anyone would want that.”

‘Only done for lack of conditioning’

Man City boss Pep Guardiola: “Would I like it to stay next season? No. We did it due to the lack of preparation for all the teams, we had just two or three weeks before the start of competition and because of the climate conditions.

“It was for the lack of physical conditioning and the managers used it to talk to their players.”

‘It’s needed in intense game at 30 degrees’

Ralph Hasenhuttl admits the drinks breaks helped Southampton secure victory over Manchester City on Sunday

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: “Fantastic because (against Manchester City) we handled drinking break to drinking break and present us a few minutes to have a breather.

“I think specially when you play in the afternoon or at noon when it’s very hot, it’s absolutely necessary.

“We want to see intense games and this is not possible when you must run in 30 degrees. This is why we decided to have this drinks break.”

‘It’s a tactical break most of a sudden’

Sean Dyche has additionally questioned the necessity for a drinks break

Burnley boss Sean Dyche: “I don’t start to see the drink break thing, I’ve got to be honest. Only on a hot day which we have always kind of had in place. Referees would use their sense. If it was a randomly, bizarrely hot day then that’s fair clearly.

“We don’t want any trouble and hydration is an enormous thing in sport of all kinds. It’s somewhat over-egged for me personally. Trust me, I’m looking of the window in my own office and it’s about 13 degrees and shelling it down. I do not really think you’ll be needing a drinks break to be honest but c’est la vie.

“Well the theory was for the drinks break, it is actually a drinks break but we have seen that it’s such as a tactical break all of a sudden. I believe everyone is just hoping to get on with it. Like I say, I’m perhaps not too fussed with it all. Different people are wanting to use it in different ways, but I believe the intention was simply to get some drinks down people and then access it with it.

“You can get the message onto the pitch much easier with no one in the stadium anyway. I don’t necessarily think that’s relevant to just use a line that the drinks break is like that, because you can easily get information on now without the fans in the stadium.”

Analysis: What do the stats say?

Sky Sports’ Adam Smith

Sean Dyche might claim he is able to deliver tactical messages with out a drinks break, but his side turned the game around and scored after their first-half refresher against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Overall, there does seem to be a slightly greater concentration of goals scored round the midway points of both halves because the drink breaks were introduced.

The graphic below reveals there have been far fewer goals, proportionately, in the opening quarter of an hour or so since the restart.

But, most noticeably, there is a clear spike in goals between the 66th and 70th minute – when the 2nd drinks break would frequently take place.

In terms of the clubs, Manchester United seem to be more dangerous through the first drinks break period, while Newcastle are prolific around the second-half refresher.

Conversely, Bournemouth have conceded three goals around the first drinks break, while Aston Villa and West Ham are susceptible just before or after second-half drinks.