Premier League Darts: Wayne Mardle reveals his top four predictions | Darts News

The Premier League returned with a bang in Milton Keynes on Tuesday night, as Michael van Gerwen moved top of the table with a thumping win over Rob Cross, whilst Gary Anderson produced an amazing screen to fall Michael Smith.
Following a five-month hiatus, the world’s elite played out a thrilling night of action behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena, as Daryl Gurney kept his hopes of survival securely alive with a 7-2 triumph over a having a hard time Chris Dobey.
Nathan Aspinall went up to 3rd with a hard-fought win over world No 3 Gerwyn Price, whilst Glen Durrant resisted from 6-4 behind to restore a point versus world champ Peter Wright at night’s ending.
August 26, 2020, 6:30 pm
