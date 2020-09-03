Premier League Darts 2020: Peter Wright thrashes Michael van Gerwen to leapfrog the Dutchman | Darts News

Michael van Gerwen faces a battle to qualify for the Premier League play-offs after suffering an 8-1 drubbing at the hands of a rampant Peter Wright on Wednesday night.
Van Gerwen endured a mixed return at the Marshall Arena last week, although he appeared to find his range with victory over Michael Smith before the brief hiatus.
However, in a repeat of this year’s World Championship final, ‘The Green Machine’ misfired and failed to win three legs in a match for the first time in his distinguished Premier League career.
The pre-match conversation was dominated by talk surrounding Van Gerwen potentially relinquishing his top spot record, with the Dutchman having finished at the Premier League summit in his previous seven appearances.