Premier League Darts 2020: Peter Wright thrashes Michael van Gerwen to leapfrog the Dutchman | Darts News

Van Gerwen suffered his heaviest defeat in Premier League history at the hands of a clinical Snakebite

Michael van Gerwen faces a battle to qualify for the Premier League play-offs after suffering an 8-1 drubbing at the hands of a rampant Peter Wright on Wednesday night.

Van Gerwen endured a mixed return at the Marshall Arena last week, although he appeared to find his range with victory over Michael Smith before the brief hiatus.

However, in a repeat of this year’s World Championship final, ‘The Green Machine’ misfired and failed to win three legs in a match for the first time in his distinguished Premier League career.

The pre-match conversation was dominated by talk surrounding Van Gerwen potentially relinquishing his top spot record, with the Dutchman having finished at the Premier League summit in his previous seven appearances.

