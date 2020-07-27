Premier League could have eight clubs across Champions League and Europa League next season | Football News







Eight English top-flight sides could receive the Champions League and Europa League in 2020-21

Eight Premier League clubs could contend in the Champions League and Europa League next season, UEFA has actually validated to Sky Sports News.

What we understand up until now

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea have received the Champions League group phase next season as the leading 4 groups in Premier League.

Leicester have received the Europa League group phase next season as the top-flight’s fifth-placed group.

Tottenham have received the Europa League 2nd certifying round as the sixth-placed group, as second-placed Manchester City won the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City face Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League round-of-16 in the second-leg on August 7

What if Man City or Chelsea win the Champions League, or Man Utd win the Europa League?

If Manchester City or Chelsea win the Champions League this season, there will be no extra slot for an English club next season.

Equally, if Manchester United win the Europa League and receive Champions League group phase – which they have currently reached through Premier League top-four area – there will be no extra slot for an English club.

What if third-placed Chelsea win the FA Cup?

Tottenham will receive the Europa League group phase and do not require to play in Europa League certifying round.

Wolves will receive the Europa League’s 2nd certifying round, as the Premier League’s seventh-placed group.

What if Arsenal win the FA Cup?

Arsenal will receive the Europa League group phase.

Leicester will have likewise got approved for the Europa League group phase next season as the fifth-placed group.

Tottenham will stay in the Europa League 2nd certifying round as the sixth-placed group.

Wolves will not play in Europe – unless they win the Europa League this season.

Therefore, if Wolves win Europa League and Chelsea win FA Cup

Wolves will receive the Champions League group phase in 2020-21

Leicester and Tottenham will receive the Europa League group phase.

Jesse Lingard commemorates with colleagues after doubling Manchester United’s lead versus Leicester on the last day of the Premier League season

What if Wolves win the Europa League and Arsenal win the FA Cup?

This is the only manner in which eight Premier League clubs could play in European competitors next season.

Wolves will sign up with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in the Champions League group phase next term as Europa League winners.

Arsenal will receive the Europa League group phase as FA Cup winners.

Tottenham will have received the Europa League 2nd certifying round as the sixth-placed group.

PL clubs in Europe set for prolonged break

Meanwhile, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Wolves are anticipated to be offered additional time off by the Premier League prior to the start of the 2020-21 project due to their participation in the latter phases of this season’s Europa League and Champions League competitors.