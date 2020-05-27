Premier League clubs vote today on next phase of Project Restart

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says taking part in at an empty Anfield and profitable the Premier League title with no followers current can be “pretty strange”.

Liverpool had been 25 factors clear of 2019 champions Manchester City and on the verge of their first English top-flight crown for 30 years when the league was shut down by coronavirus in March.

Clubs returned to coaching in small and socially distanced teams final week forward of a proposed restart in June.

Henderson lifted the Champions League trophy in a packed stadium in Madrid final June however is making ready for a special expertise this 12 months.

“Of course it would feel different because if you win any trophy and receive it without any fans there, it would be pretty strange,” he instructed the BBC.

The 29-year-old England worldwide midfielder mentioned the title race was nonetheless not over.

“We still have work to do and we still need to perform at a high level right the way until the season finishes because we want to finish as strongly as we can to make sure it is a full season,” he mentioned.

Henderson, who has been pivotal in Liverpool’s renaissance beneath Jurgen Klopp, mentioned he hoped there can be a title celebration with followers inside Anfield sooner or later if, as seems sure, they end the job.

“Whether we win it or whatever, then (receiving) the trophy and the fans not being there… you just have to deal with it when it comes,” he mentioned.

“Hopefully it does occur. We are nonetheless in an excellent place.

“It will mean we have won the Premier League and we will all be very happy but then we can look to the future – and whenever fans are allowed back into the stadium, I am sure we will have some sort of celebration together.”