Premier League clubs’ training return given go-ahead for May 19 | Football News







Premier League golf equipment have voted in favour of resuming training in small teams from Tuesday, with a return to top-flight soccer edging nearer, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

League officers, medical specialists and representatives from all 20 sides held talks on Monday through a video convention name and agreed to stage one of many return to training protocols.

Top-flight soccer was suspended indefinitely on April three and the final Premier League fixture was performed on March 9.

League officers have beforehand harassed that video games will solely be performed once more when it’s “safe and appropriate”.

More to comply with…