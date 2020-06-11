Premier League clubs set for £1bn revenue loss this season, says Deloitte

Premier League clubs are set for a loss of £1 billion in revenue in their 2019/20 accounts because of the coronavirus pandemic, financial services firm Deloitte has predicted.

Deloitte says the top-flight sides will face a permanent loss of £500 million made up of rebates to broadcasters and the loss of matchday revenue from the suspension of competition, but that a further £500m missing off the 2019/20 balance sheets will soon be deferred and recouped in 2020/21 if the competition has the capacity to complete this season and then.

Clubs are forecast to earn around 1 / 2 of what they normally would in matchday revenue in the 2020/21 season, with that estimate of £350m set to be lost if supporters cannot come back to stadiums at any stage in the summer season.





The grim prediction comes after clubs posted record revenues in 2018/19, with the Premier League combined revenues topping £5bn for the first time.

Dan Jones, the head of Deloitte’s sports business group, anticipates that around two-thirds of the £500m loss will be rebates to broadcasters, with the rest of the third linked to matchday revenue.

He said: “We are expecting the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic to cause significant revenue reduction and operating losses across European football in today’s season’s financial results.

“Clubs are having to weather multiple financial impacts, including rebates or deferrals of commercial and broadcast incomes, plus the loss of matchday income and other event-related revenue.

“Football returning – in a safe and sensible way – is clearly important to limiting the financial impact that the pandemic has had.”

Jones said clubs could expect you’ll receive half – at best – of what they would normally gain from matchday revenue in 2020/21.

“Exactly how that half comes to pass is open to a lot of speculation by a lot of people at the moment, but it’s an estimate of where we think we might get to,” he told the PA news agency.

“That assumes some kind of phased opening over time, but hopefully by the end of next season being back once again to having full stadia again.

“For 18/19, for the full year, we had £680m of Premier League matchday revenue. For 20/21 we have assumed £350m. So if you allow for a bit of inflation, you’d be thinking £700m or thereabouts would have been the right number. So, we have gone for £350m as an estimate.”

Deloitte found that Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues – England’s Premier League, France’s Ligue 1, the German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and Spain’s La Liga – generated accurate documentation £15bn revenue in 2018/19, a nine percent increase on the last year.

The EFL – in every divisions – posted record revenues in 2018/19, even though Championship clubs’ pursuits of the fortunes on offer in the Premier League saw them record a wage-to-turnover ratio of 107 %.

