Premier League clubs delay vote on summer transfer window dates | Football News

Premier League clubs have delayed a decision on the dates because of this summer’s transfer window.

All 20 clubs were expected to vote during a conference call on Thursday but have consented to hold further talks.

The Premier League are due to hold their next shareholder meeting on July 24 but a vote by clubs, who are yet to agree on a preferred start date for the 2020/21 season, is expected before then.

Sky Sports News unmasked the transfer window opened on July 1 in England, for just one day, following the FA asked for FIFA’s permission to join up pre-agreed transfers, including Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech’s moves to Chelsea.

FIFA allows a maximum of 12 weeks for the ‘first registration period’, traditionally the summer transfer window

If clubs desire to utilise their maximum allowance, they may consent to open the window ahead of the current league season ends on July 26.

However, clubs may prefer to shut the window beyond UEFA’s deadline of October 6 for players to be registered for the group stage of next season’s Champions League and Europa League.