Premier League clubs can schedule friendlies ahead of the resumption | Football News







Clubs have been given the go-ahead to participate in pleasant matches ahead of the deliberate resumption of the Premier League.

But venues have to be not more than 90 minutes away and gamers should journey in their very own automobiles to and from fixtures whereas sporting the equipment they are going to play in.

PGMOL referees and assistants are but to be examined for Covid-19 so, for now, membership teaching workers will referee matches.

It’s hoped that the nation’s high referees will probably be accessible to officiate in the week earlier than the deliberate return to match motion on June 17.

If held at a stadium, gamers will enter through the gamers’ entrance and stroll straight onto the pitch, earlier than warming up. Dressing rooms won’t be used.

Sky Sports will present 64 dwell Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely dwell on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches will probably be accessible on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be half of the return of dwell sport.