Premier League clubs’ best and worst possible final positions in table | Football News







With discuss of a Premier League return, how excessive or low might your membership end in the league this season?

Data guru Ben Mayhew has simulated each possible outcome from the remaining 92 video games and calculated every membership’s vary of possible final league positions – in addition to possibilities for every standing.

The outcomes reveal it is all to play for in the race for Champions League qualification and the battle for top-flight survival…

Each membership’s attacking and defensive power have been rated utilizing an anticipated objectives mannequin, which measures the standard of possibilities they create and permit. These scores had been then used to simulate the remainder of the season 10,000 instances to measure the likelihood of every membership ending in every league place.

The outcomes

Liverpool have only a 0.02 per cent probability of ceding their 25-lead atop the table, with Manchester City nailed down with a 99-per-cent assure for runners-up spot.

Chelsea are favourites to land fourth spot, behind Leicester, however Manchester United nonetheless have a 27 per cent probability of reaching a top-four end.

In phrases of utmost prospects, Manchester City might nonetheless end as little as 14th, whereas each staff beneath Leicester might end backside of the table.

On paper, all 20 golf equipment nonetheless have an opportunity of ending in the highest 4 – together with rock-bottom Norwich – however the likelihood of Daniel Farke’s males really reaching Champions League qualification is successfully zero.

Everton at present sit in 12th spot however the possibilities recommend sensible finishes all the best way as much as seventh place – suggesting the turnaround in kind beneath Carlo Ancelotti is anticipated to proceed.

In phrases of relegation, the algorithm palms Norwich a slim 5 cent probability of survival. For Aston Villa, that likelihood to keep away from the drop soars to 30 per cent – behind Bournemouth (36 per cent) and Watford (67 per cent).

