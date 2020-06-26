Premier League chief Richard Masters to face DCMS committee | Football News





Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will again face questions from the DCMS committee a few weeks

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters gives evidence to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday in regards to the rationale behind Project Restart.

The top-flight season resumed on June 17 after a break of 100 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Liverpool crowned champions on Thursday following Manchester City’s defeat at Chelsea.

The league was originally suspended on March 13 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and Masters outlined to the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee Julian Knight in April how Premier League clubs stood to lose over £1billion if your competitors was curtailed.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday

The DCMS has confirmed it’s going to again hear from Masters next week who’ll face scrutiny over the decisions behind the restart and the challenges the league faced, especially around testing.

Masters will also be asked about the affect the state of finances in football both within the Premier League, but also in the lower leagues and in the women’s game.

The Lawn Tennis Association and Sport England will even be consulted

The committee will also take evidence from the Lawn Tennis Association’s chief executive Scott Lloyd to assess the affect recreational sports and how a crisis has taken new opportunities to widen access to sport.

To go through the impact on women’s sport, Ali Donnelly, executive director of digital, marketing and communications for Sport England’s ‘This Girl Can’ campaign, will soon be consulted with questions on the effects of lockdown on activity rates and what the crisis could mean for the culture of women’s sport in the UK.