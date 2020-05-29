Premier League chief executive Richard Masters optimistic of fans returning next season | Football News





Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is hopeful fans can return next season

The Premier League says there may be “optimism that we will see fans back in the stadiums next season” however that crowds are more likely to return “on a phased basis”.

Top-flight soccer is ready to return after a three-month shutdown on June 17, with matches behind closed doorways at venues but to be finalised.

Sky Sports will present 64 of this season’s remaining dwell Premier League video games, and make 25 accessible free-to-air when play resumes.

In an unique interview with Sky Sports News, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters mirrored on the proposed return next month, the use of VAR within the remaining 92 matches this season and when supporters would possibly be capable to return to stadiums.

“No one knows when matches will move away from the behind closed doors model and it is right to have contingency plans in place, but there is optimism at the Premier League and at clubs that we will see fans back in the stadiums next season and it may happen on a phased basis,” Masters mentioned.

