Premier League, Championship, EFL play-offs – live games on Sky Sports | Football News

Premier League, Championship, EFL play-offs – live games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be showing 64 live Premier League games, with 25 free-to-air on Pick, and 30 live Sky Bet Championship games, in addition to all the Sky Bet EFL play-off fixtures; Up to 48 games in the Scottish Premiership 2020/21 season

Last Updated: 20/07/20 8:07am

All the games Sky Sports will undoubtedly be showing live from the Premier League, Sky Bet Championship and the EFL play-offs, plus up to 48 games in the Scottish Premiership 2020/21 season

Monday, July 20

  • Brighton vs Newcastle – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tuesday July 21

  • Watford vs Man City – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
  • Aston Villa vs Arsenal – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wednesday July 22

  • Man Utd vs West Ham – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
  • West Brom vs QPR – Championship, 7.30pm, Sky Sports
  • Brentford vs Barnsley – Championship, 7.30pm, Sky Sports Mix
  • Liverpool vs Chelsea – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Saturday August 1

  • Aberdeen vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm

Sunday August 2

  • Celtic vs Hamilton – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

Monday August 3

  • Ross County vs Motherwell – Scottish Premiership, 7.45pm

Saturday August 8

  • St Johnstone vs Aberdeen – Scottish Premiership, 12.30pm

Sunday August 9

  • Kilmarnock v Celtic – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

Tuesday August 11

  • Dundee Utd vs Hibs – Scottish Premiership, 6pm

Wednesday August 12

  • St Mirren vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, 6pm

Saturday August 15

  • Hibs vs Motherwell – Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm

Sunday August 16

  • Livingston vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

Saturday August 22

  • Dundee Utd vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm

Sunday Aug 23

  • St Johnstone vs Hibs – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

Saturday Aug 29

  • Hamilton vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm

Sunday Aug 30

  • Hibs vs Aberdeen – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

