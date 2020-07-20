Premier League, Championship, EFL play-offs – live games on Sky Sports | Football News

Sky Sports will be showing 64 live Premier League games, with 25 free-to-air on Pick, and 30 live Sky Bet Championship games, in addition to all the Sky Bet EFL play-off fixtures; Up to 48 games in the Scottish Premiership 2020/21 season
All the games Sky Sports will undoubtedly be showing live from the Premier League, Sky Bet Championship and the EFL play-offs, plus up to 48 games in the Scottish Premiership 2020/21 season
Monday, July 20
- Brighton vs Newcastle – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tuesday July 21
- Watford vs Man City – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
- Aston Villa vs Arsenal – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wednesday July 22
- Man Utd vs West Ham – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
- West Brom vs QPR – Championship, 7.30pm, Sky Sports
- Brentford vs Barnsley – Championship, 7.30pm, Sky Sports Mix
- Liverpool vs Chelsea – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Saturday August 1
- Aberdeen vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm
Sunday August 2
- Celtic vs Hamilton – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm
Monday August 3
- Ross County vs Motherwell – Scottish Premiership, 7.45pm
Saturday August 8
- St Johnstone vs Aberdeen – Scottish Premiership, 12.30pm
Sunday August 9
- Kilmarnock v Celtic – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm
Tuesday August 11
- Dundee Utd vs Hibs – Scottish Premiership, 6pm
Wednesday August 12
- St Mirren vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, 6pm
Saturday August 15
- Hibs vs Motherwell – Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm
Sunday August 16
- Livingston vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm
Saturday August 22
- Dundee Utd vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm
Sunday Aug 23
- St Johnstone vs Hibs – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm
Saturday Aug 29
- Hamilton vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm
Sunday Aug 30
- Hibs vs Aberdeen – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm
