Premier League, Championship, EFL play-offs – live games on Sky Sports | Football News







All the games Sky Sports will undoubtedly be showing live from the Premier League, Sky Bet Championship and the EFL play-offs, plus up to 48 games in the Scottish Premiership 2020/21 season

Monday, July 20

Brighton vs Newcastle – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tuesday July 21

Watford vs Man City – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports

Aston Villa vs Arsenal – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wednesday July 22

Man Utd vs West Ham – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports

West Brom vs QPR – Championship, 7.30pm, Sky Sports

Brentford vs Barnsley – Championship, 7.30pm, Sky Sports Mix

Liverpool vs Chelsea – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Saturday August 1

Aberdeen vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm

Sunday August 2

Celtic vs Hamilton – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

Monday August 3

Ross County vs Motherwell – Scottish Premiership, 7.45pm

Saturday August 8

St Johnstone vs Aberdeen – Scottish Premiership, 12.30pm

Sunday August 9

Kilmarnock v Celtic – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

Tuesday August 11

Dundee Utd vs Hibs – Scottish Premiership, 6pm

Wednesday August 12

St Mirren vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, 6pm

Saturday August 15

Hibs vs Motherwell – Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm

Sunday August 16

Livingston vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

Saturday August 22

Dundee Utd vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm

Sunday Aug 23

St Johnstone vs Hibs – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

Saturday Aug 29

Hamilton vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm

Sunday Aug 30

Hibs vs Aberdeen – Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

