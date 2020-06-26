Premier League champions Liverpool top all-time major honours in England | Football News







Liverpool won their first top-flight title in 30 years on Thursday to increase their lead as England’s most trophy-laden team.

The Merseysiders have now claimed 48 major honours because the Football League was founded back in 1888, three ahead of Manchester United.

Liverpool will have 19 league titles and 15 domestic cups, trailing United’s record-breaking tally of 20 and 17, respectively. But the champions edge success on the European and world stage with 14 trophies, compared with United’s eight.

A 15-trophy gulf divides United and third-placed Arsenal, with the Gunners collecting 30 major honours in the last 131 years, followed by Chelsea (25), Aston Villa (21), Manchester City (20), Everton (15) and Newcastle (11).

Major trophies include Division One/ Premier League titles, FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup/ Champions League, UEFA Cup/ Europa Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup, Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and Inter-Continental Cup.