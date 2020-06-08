Premier League: Brighton offer fans a chance to attend the Amex as cardboard cutouts | Football News





Fans will be unable to attend video games at the Amex Stadium in the flesh for the foreseeable future

Brighton can have cardboard cutouts of fans on show at the Amex Stadium for the membership’s remaining dwelling video games this season.

The Premier League returns subsequent week and relegation-threatened Brighton will play host to Arsenal on Saturday, June 20.

The matches can be behind closed doorways due to the coronavirus pandemic however, for a payment of £20, Brighton fans can have their photos positioned in the stand.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s supporter cutouts

The membership mentioned on their web site: “We are asking fans to don their blue and white matchday apparel and ship of their image to be a part of the remaining 5 matches of the season to be performed at the Amex.

“The cutout fans can be positioned in the higher tier of the East Stand, offering the group with some visible assist for these vital video games and supporters are inspired to put on colors to create a stand stuffed with blue and white.

“Other areas of the stadium will feature other club and partner branding as part of a Premier League initiative.”

Wolves can be supported by a ‘big crowd mosaic’ at their remaining dwelling video games this season

Wolves’ first dwelling recreation is on Wednesday, June 24 towards Bournemouth – and they’re providing fans the chance to be a part of a ‘crowd mosaic’ on matchdays at Molineux.

The membership defined: “Wolves are creating a big crowd mosaic to cowl the Sir Jack Hayward Stand – an thought generated in collaboration with the membership’s matchday expertise group throughout a digital assembly final month.

“The mosaic will remain in place for the final four home Premier League fixtures of the season and gives supporters an opportunity to ensure they, or a loved one, have a visible presence at matches played ‘behind closed doors’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Watch the Premier League stay on Sky Sports

64 stay video games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 video games to be made freely accessible

New Sky Sports digital improvements additionally deliberate to improve fan expertise

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK’s main soccer broadcaster, will make 25 video games accessible ‘free to air’ – together with Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend again – for everybody in the UK to take pleasure in.

Sky Sports will present 64 stay Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely stay on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches can be accessible on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the complete nation to be a part of the return of stay sport.

To rejoice the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports may even launch a host of progressive new options and updates to give fans an much more immersive expertise and share the moments stay with household and pals on digital platforms.