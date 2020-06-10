





Premier League and EFL clubs contributed £2.3bn to HMRC in taxes and generated a record £6.2bn in revenue in 2018/19, according to Deloitte.

The 29th Annual Football Review of Football Finance from Deloitte’s Sports Business Group also showed Europe’s top five leagues generated a record £15bn during the 2018/19 season, up nine percent on the prior year.

The European football market as a whole also generated record-breaking revenue, to arrive at £25.5bn (€28.9 bn).

But the report forecasts a sharp decline in Premier League clubs’ revenues in 2019/20 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a number of the forecasted revenue for the time permanently lost.

“We expect the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to cause significant revenue reduction and operating losses across European football in the current season’s financial results,” said Deloitte’s Dan Jones.

“Clubs are having to weather multiple financial impacts, including rebates or deferrals of commercial and broadcast incomes, as well as the loss of match day income and other event-related revenue.”

With that said, Premier League clubs’ revenues are required to hit a brand new record full of 2020/21, partly due to a deferral of some revenue from the 2019/20 financial year to 2020/21.

Jones added: “We forecast that the restart plans for the Premier League and a number of its peers can cause a rapid recovery in financial results as some 2019/20 broadcast revenues are pushed into the 2020/21 financial year, which may create a bumper revenue year.

“Much remains uncertain, especially around the timing and scale of the return of fans to stadiums and the effect on commercial and broadcast partners’ wider organizations.

“The football industry will be hopeful that a V-shaped recovery and a return to relative financial normality for the 2021/22 season is possible.”

The review showed Premier League clubs’ revenues broke the £5bn barrier for the first time, amounting to £5.2bn altogether for 2018-19, an increase of seven percent, driven primarily by growth in UEFA distributions to English clubs.

Liverpool played Tottenham in the Champions League final in 2019, while Arsenal and Chelsea contested the Europa League final.

In revenue terms, the Premier League was 73 bagi cent larger than Spain’s La Liga, which was its nearest competitor.

The combined aggregate operating profits of Premier League clubs slipped by 5 per cent to £824m in 2018/19 yet still represents the third-highest level of operating profitability recorded in the competition’s history.

Premier League clubs made combined pre-tax losses of £165m in 2018/19 gandar the charge for amortisation of previous player acquisitions increased and net laba on player transfers fell.

The 72 Football League clubs earned revenues of over £1bn for the first time ever.

Championship clubs generated record combined revenues of £785m in 2018/19, a 5 bagi cent increase from 2017/18.

The wages to be able to revenue percentage for English Championship clubs increased into a record 107 per cent, showcasing the growing level of economic risk of which Championship clubs are willing to ingest order to pursue the benefits on offer with regard to promotion towards the Premier League.

Deloitte’s Tim Bridge said: “The level of deficits in the Championship has been a repeating concern for quite some time.

“Even before the financial impact caused by the pandemic, EFL clubs were typically sustained by owner largesse and/or the pursuit of uncertain and uncontrollable promotion or player transfer windfalls. Now is the time for serious action to address the issue of financial stability.”

League One clubs experienced their maximum ever combination revenues (£191m) and League Two combined its prior revenue record (£91m).

Football has to learn from additional sports

Deloitte, which has been involved with providing economic information to be able to EFL clubs involved in discussion posts with participants over income deferrals and cuts, feels football may learn training from other sporting activities, such as game union and Formula One.

“You wind the clock back 18 months, two years, everyone was saying how can we make it work (in Premiership rugby) and you then have the Saracens case and you see that actually these things have worked, they can have teeth, they can be enforced,” Jones additional.

“Formula One may be the same, it can just released a new price cap. It’s a sport exactly where that’s been mentioned forever since something that the game needs and it’s always already been ‘oh, it can too challenging, it’s also complex, you may not do it’.

“I just think if Formula One can do it, if Premiership Rugby can do it, I don’t see why the Championship can’t do it. The need is more urgent and more long-standing in the Championship than it is even in those other sports.”