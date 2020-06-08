Premier League and Championship live games on Sky Sports | Football News

Sky Sports will be showing 64 live Premier League games, with 25 free-to-air on Pick, and 30 live Sky Bet Championship games, along with all the Sky Bet EFL play-off fixtures
Last Updated: 08/06/20 1:38pm
A listing of the games Sky Sports will be showing live if the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship seasons reunite next week.
Wednesday June 17
- Aston Villa vs Sheffield United – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League
- Manchester City vs Arsenal – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League
Friday June 19
- Norwich vs Southampton – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick
- Tottenham vs Manchester United – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League
Saturday June 20
- Fulham vs Brentford – Sky Bet Championship, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football
- West Brom vs Birmingham – Sky Bet Championship, 3pm, Sky Sports Football
- West Ham vs Wolves – Premier League, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday June 21
- Cardiff vs Leeds – Sky Bet Championship, 12pm, Sky Sports Football
- Newcastle vs Sheffield United – Premier League, 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick
- Aston Villa vs Chelsea – Premier League, 4.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League
- Everton vs Liverpool – Premier League, 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick
Monday June 22
- Manchester City vs Burnley – Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League
Tuesday June 23
- Leicester vs Brighton – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League
- Tottenham vs West Ham – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League
Wed June 24
- Manchester United vs Sheffield United – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick
- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League
Thursday June 25
- Southampton vs Arsenal – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League
- Burnley vs Watford – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick
Friday June 26
- Brentford vs West Brom – Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm, Sky Sports Football
Saturday June 27
- Preston vs Cardiff – Sky Bet Championship, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football
- Leeds vs Fulham – Sky Bet Championship, 3pm, Sky Sports Football
Sunday June 28
- Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – Sky Bet Championship, 12pm, Sky Sports Football
- Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield – Sky Bet Championship, 2.15pm, Sky Sports Football
- Watford vs Southampton – Premier League, 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick
Tuesday June 30
- Millwall vs Swansea – Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football
- Brighton vs Manchester United – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick
Wednesday July 1
- Preston vs Derby – Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football
- Everton vs Leicester – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
- Bournemouth vs Newcastle – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports and Sky Pick
- West Ham vs Chelsea – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League
Thursday July 2
- Hull vs Middlesbrough – Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football
- Sheffield United vs Tottenham – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League
- Manchester City vs Liverpool – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League
Don’t your investment Sky Sports shows…
Soccer AM – Saturday, 10am, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event
Fenners and Jimmy will be right back on Saturday June 20 with their weekly round-up of the greatest football moments, features and interviews.
Sunday Supplement – Sunday, 10am, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News
Get insight and opinion as the latest football topics are debated and discussed by a panel of newspaper journalists.