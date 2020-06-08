Premier League and Championship live games on Sky Sports | Football News

By
Jasyson
-

Sky Sports will be showing 64 live Premier League games, with 25 free-to-air on Pick, and 30 live Sky Bet Championship games, along with all the Sky Bet EFL play-off fixtures

Last Updated: 08/06/20 1:38pm

A listing of the games Sky Sports will be showing live if the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship seasons reunite next week.

Wednesday June 17

  • Aston Villa vs Sheffield United – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League
  • Manchester City vs Arsenal – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Friday June 19

  • Norwich vs Southampton – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick
  • Tottenham vs Manchester United – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday June 20

  • Fulham vs Brentford – Sky Bet Championship, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football
  • West Brom vs Birmingham – Sky Bet Championship, 3pm, Sky Sports Football
  • West Ham vs Wolves – Premier League, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday June 21

  • Cardiff vs Leeds – Sky Bet Championship, 12pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Newcastle vs Sheffield United – Premier League, 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick
  • Aston Villa vs Chelsea – Premier League, 4.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League
  • Everton vs Liverpool – Premier League, 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Monday June 22

  • Manchester City vs Burnley – Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday June 23

  • Leicester vs Brighton – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League
  • Tottenham vs West Ham – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Wed June 24

  • Manchester United vs Sheffield United – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick
  • Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday June 25

  • Southampton vs Arsenal – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League
  • Burnley vs Watford – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Friday June 26

  • Brentford vs West Brom – Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday June 27

  • Preston vs Cardiff – Sky Bet Championship, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Leeds vs Fulham – Sky Bet Championship, 3pm, Sky Sports Football

Sunday June 28

  • Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – Sky Bet Championship, 12pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield – Sky Bet Championship, 2.15pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Watford vs Southampton – Premier League, 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Tuesday June 30

  • Millwall vs Swansea – Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Brighton vs Manchester United – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Wednesday July 1

  • Preston vs Derby – Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Everton vs Leicester – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
  • Bournemouth vs Newcastle – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports and Sky Pick
  • West Ham vs Chelsea – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday July 2

  • Hull vs Middlesbrough – Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Sheffield United vs Tottenham – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League
  • Manchester City vs Liverpool – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Don’t your investment Sky Sports shows…

Soccer AM – Saturday, 10am, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

Fenners and Jimmy will be right back on Saturday June 20 with their weekly round-up of the greatest football moments, features and interviews.

Sunday Supplement – Sunday, 10am, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News

Get insight and opinion as the latest football topics are debated and discussed by a panel of newspaper journalists.



Source link

Post Views: 43

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR