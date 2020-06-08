Premier League and Championship live games on Sky Sports | Football News







A listing of the games Sky Sports will be showing live if the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship seasons reunite next week.

Wednesday June 17

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester City vs Arsenal – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Friday June 19

Norwich vs Southampton – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Tottenham vs Manchester United – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday June 20

Fulham vs Brentford – Sky Bet Championship, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football

West Brom vs Birmingham – Sky Bet Championship, 3pm, Sky Sports Football

West Ham vs Wolves – Premier League, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday June 21

Cardiff vs Leeds – Sky Bet Championship, 12pm, Sky Sports Football

Newcastle vs Sheffield United – Premier League, 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Aston Villa vs Chelsea – Premier League, 4.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Everton vs Liverpool – Premier League, 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Monday June 22

Manchester City vs Burnley – Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday June 23

Leicester vs Brighton – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Tottenham vs West Ham – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Wed June 24

Manchester United vs Sheffield United – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday June 25

Southampton vs Arsenal – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Burnley vs Watford – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Friday June 26

Brentford vs West Brom – Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday June 27

Preston vs Cardiff – Sky Bet Championship, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Leeds vs Fulham – Sky Bet Championship, 3pm, Sky Sports Football

Sunday June 28

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – Sky Bet Championship, 12pm, Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield – Sky Bet Championship, 2.15pm, Sky Sports Football

Watford vs Southampton – Premier League, 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Tuesday June 30

Millwall vs Swansea – Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football

Brighton vs Manchester United – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Wednesday July 1

Preston vs Derby – Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football

Everton vs Leicester – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs Newcastle – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports and Sky Pick

West Ham vs Chelsea – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday July 2

Hull vs Middlesbrough – Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football

Sheffield United vs Tottenham – Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester City vs Liverpool – Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

