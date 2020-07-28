Premier League 2019/20: Who scored goal of the season? | Football News



















An appearance back at some of the finest objectives from the 2019/20 Premier League season, including strikes from Kevin De Bruyne and Anthony Martial

With the 2019/20 season lastly concluded, who do you believe scored the finest goal of the Premier League project? Watch the competitors and cast your vote!

There were marvelous objectives either side of the football suspension, which saw the Premier League lengthened till the end of July.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is the just gamer to be chosen two times, with his team-mate Rodri likewise consisted of on the shortlist.

Crystal Palace forwards Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha likewise include as does a spectacular overhead kick from Watford striker Danny Welbeck.

Che Adams and Fikayo Tomori make the cut with their very first Premier League objectives, with a fine Harry Wilson complimentary kick consisted of too in addition to Ruben Neves, Douglas Luiz, Harvey Barnes and Jay Rodriguez completing the competitors.

Click use the video above to see all 15 objectives completely and after that choose your preferred listed below!