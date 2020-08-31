Premarket stocks: TikTok’s sale is a race against time

What’s happening: Beijing appears to have just thrown a wrench in the process, my CNN Business colleague Sherisse Pham reports. On Friday, Chinese officials revised rules that govern the sale of certain kinds of technology to foreign buyers. The restrictions now cover data processing, speech and text recognition, according to government notices.

The notices did not name TikTok or its Beijing-based owner ByteDance. However, experts say that the rule change could give Beijing the power to block the sale of TikTok to a foreign company.

Former CEO Kevin Mayer indicated that a sale was imminent when he resigned from the role last week. In a letter to employees, Mayer said to expect “a resolution very soon” — a phrase indicating that a deal could be reached in coming days, according to a person familiar with the talks.

Microsoft MSFT Walmart WMT Oracle ORCL Analysts have pointed to a joint bid fromandas the clear frontrunner, thoughis reportedly also in contention. Yet the update from Beijing makes clear that there’s more at play here than just selecting from a list of suitors.

“Does this slow things down, or does it mean the value of this asset is not in the tens of billions mentioned recently, but perhaps zero?” Rabobank strategist Michael Every said in a research note Monday. “If so, this would very powerfully illustrate the point about how private companies can get swept away by the changing political economy.” After all, the TikTok discussions don’t exist in a…

