Premarket stocks: Gold prices spike on coronavirus caseload fears

But traders are showing signs Wednesday they are getting uncomfortable.

What’s happening: The price of gold, the essential safe haven asset, has climbed above $1,776 per ounce, its highest level in not exactly eight years.

“The technical picture now suggests that gold can begin its long-awaited assault on $1,800 an ounce,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, told customers.

In Germany, the DAX fell significantly more than 2% whilst the closely-watched Ifo business survey beat expectations and indicated that the country’s recovery is underway.

Concerns about still another wave of infections are growing following the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia imposed a new lockdown in the area around a meat processing factory hit with a coronavirus outbreak.

US stock futures may also be lower as investors cope with rising cases in states such as California, Florida, Arizona and Texas. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, warned Tuesday said if the country does not get the pandemic under control by fall, “you’re essentially chasing after a forest fire.”

As countries reopen, the situation in the United States could weigh on the worldwide economy. The European Union may suggest that member states block Americans from visiting their countries due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, in accordance with two EU diplomats.

Remember: Even as investors tread carefully, risky assets like stocks are not showing real signs of faltering. The S&P 500 finished Tuesday up nearly 40% from its low point on March 23.

Even absent a surge in cases leading to fresh lockdowns, economists are still worried about the strength of the recovery.

Jörg Krämer, the main economist at Commerzbank, said that inspite of the upward movement in Germany’s Ifo business climate survey, he thinks the recovery will moderate in the 2nd half of the season.

The crisis facing America’s shale industry

The American shale oil industry is celebrating its 15th birthday at a perilous moment.

Massive growth from shale transformed the United States in to the world’s leading producer of crude. But the shale industry did not turn those surging barrels into consistent profits, and the pandemic has turned the world inverted.

What it indicates: Depressed crude prices, massive piles of debt and capital flight away from fossil fuels threaten to set off a tidal wave of bankruptcies and fire sales to larger players, my CNN Business colleague Matt Egan reports.

About 30% of US shale operators are technically insolvent at $35-a-barrel oil prices, according to research released this week by Deloitte. That means the discounted future value of the frackers is gloomier than their total debt.

US oil is now trading at between $39 and $40 per barrel.

The backstory: Aided by historically-low interest rates, US shale oil companies long enjoyed quick access to capital from investors captivated by their prospect of growth. These investments enabled tech innovations that sent production skyrocketing and made frackers better.

Yet earnings and free cash flow proved elusive. The US shale industry has burned through $300 billion since 2010, according to Deloitte.

The current recession and subdued energy prices are now forcing large and small oil companies to slash the worth of their once-lucrative portfolios. This surge in write-downs may have big consequences for the.

Is the pound efficiently an emerging market currency?

The British pound is amongst the most traded currencies on the planet. But erratic price movements and persistent weakness are causing some investors to rethink its standing in financial markets.

See here: In a recently available note to clients, Bank of America suggested that it may be time for you to treat the pound being an emerging market currency.

“We believe [the pound] is along the way of evolving into a currency that resembles the underlying reality of the British economy: small and shrinking,” strategists Kamal Sharma and Myria Kyriacou said.

The currency, which is down 16% from the dollar considering that the 2016 Brexit referendum, has been excessively volatile since March.

Sharma and Kyriacou described its fluctuations as “neurotic at best, unfathomable at worst.” The only currency that investors see as more unstable is the Brazilian real, they noted.

The pound looks especially susceptible heading in to the second half the year. The country’s large funding gap as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is a major risk, per Bank of America. And concerns loom about perhaps the United Kingdom can reach a trade deal with the European Union — not forgetting what this type of deal means for the British economy.

“Brexit is likely to permanently alter the way in which investors view the pound,” Sharma and Kyriacou said.

Up next

The June economic outlook from the International Monetary Fund posts at 9 a.m. ET.

Also today: The latest data on US crude inventories arrives at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: Initial US unemployment claims are expected to own dropped to at least one.3 million last week. That would mark the 12th straight week of declines.