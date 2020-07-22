Preliminary magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes off coast of Alaska

“Anything below 70 kilometers is considered a shallow quake,” CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said. “That’s important, because shallow earthquakes often cause the most damage, compared to the ones that are deeper, regardless of the strength.”
A tsunami warning has been issued following a earthquake, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The warning is essentially for south Alaska and the Alaska peninsula — Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska (40 miles southwest of Homer) to Unimak Pass, Alaska, based on the Tsunami Warning Center.
Earthquakes may develop into tsunamis if they are full of magnitude, are shallow, and so are thrust earthquakes rather than strike slip earthquakes, according to the USGS. Quakes between magnitudes 7.6 to 7.8 have the potential to make destructive tsunamis.