The preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by a 40-year-old man for aiding and abetting prostitution has been completed in the Central Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee.

As a result of other investigative and judicial actions carried out in the pre-trial proceedings, it was found out that the 40-year-old man, working in a guest house in Yerevan, being aware of prostitution by a number of people, provided hotel rooms to the latter in June 2021 :

With the combination of sufficient evidence obtained, the mentioned man was charged with Article 262, Part 2, Clause 5 of the RA Criminal Code, and a signature on not leaving was chosen as a precautionary measure.

The investigation is over, the criminal case is sent to the prosecutor in charge of the trial, with the motion to send the indictment to confirm the indictment.

Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent, how many yet: her guilt Proven: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in order:`: of the court`: legal force: in: entered: by verdict:

RA Investigative Committee