As a result of large-scale investigative and judicial actions carried out in the Central Investigation Department of the RA Investigative Committee, especially a number of circumstances of an armed incident that took place in 2019 near the restaurant complex on Yeghishe Tadosyan Street in Yerevan.

According to the factual data obtained during the investigation, two residents of Yerevan, according to the agreement reached, in 2019. On August 25, they met with their supporters at a restaurant complex in Shengavit administrative district to clarify the incident that had taken place before.

The 45-year-old resident of Yerevan, being a close friend of one of the men mentioned in the agreement, having been informed about the meeting in advance, took with him a 9 mm pistol, which was an illegally acquired firearm, and went to the above-mentioned restaurant complex. The meeting between the parties turned into an argument and a fight, which continued outside the complex, in the busy part of E. Tadosyan Street. The participants in the dispute և The 45-year-old man, using the firearms in their possession, fired shots, deliberately violating public order, showing disrespect to people on the street.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old man, continuing his hooliganism, showing contempt for other people gathered on the street, in a restaurant, fired one of the participants’ illegally obtained pistols at the latter’s son, causing one of them to be moderate and the other to be life-threatening. bodily injuries, after which the man fled.

Based on the obtained sufficient evidence, the 45-year-old resident of Yerevan was charged with Article 112, Part 235, Part 1, Article 258, Part 4 of the RA Criminal Code.

The part about him was separated in a separate proceeding, the preliminary investigation of which was completed, the indictment was sent to the prosecutor for approval, and a motion was sent to the court.