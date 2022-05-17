Home Armenia Preliminary investigation of one of the accused in the case of the... Armenia Preliminary investigation of one of the accused in the case of the armed incident in Shengavit administrative district is over | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Preliminary investigation of one of the accused in the case of the armed incident in Shengavit administrative district is over | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Kristine Grigoryan touched upon her goal of fighting against hate speech, exclusion of all forms of discrimination, protection of women’s rights | Morning Armenia New Penitentiary Code to Complete Complete Package of Criminal Justice Chain Reforms | Morning Armenia “There can be no question of enclaves, as present-day Azerbaijan does not consider itself the successor of Soviet Azerbaijan.” Ruben Galichyan |: ... Recent Posts What to expect from Trump’s new social media platform ‘Truth’ No violations were reported in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent... Xiaomi unveils MIUI 12 with flatter UI, improved privacy features, and navigation gestures What concerns Dell CEO the most about A.I. Trump team makes bold coronavirus promise. See how health experts reacted Most Popular What cosmetic procedures are needed for facial skin in summer? Summer is a special period for facial skin care. The effect of aggressive sun, active work of the sebaceous glands has a negative... Vahagn Khachaturyan made a note in the mourning book opened at the Embassy of... On May 18, President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of Armenia and made a note in... Armenia supports the regional peace agenda. The Prime Minister received the members of... Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received representatives of the Italy-Armenia Friendship Group: members of the Chamber of Deputies Julio Centemerro, Andrea Casu, Alvise Maniero, member... Varicose veins. complications, treatment. is a vascular surgeon, Ph.D. Aram Khachatryan Varicose vein disease of the lower extremities is a pathological dilation of subcutaneous veins, one of the most common modern diseases. 40% of... The Armenian side has not canceled or refused any meeting with Azerbaijan. RA... The Armenian side continues to adhere to the implementation of the agreements reached, said RA Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan, commenting on the statement...