Prehistoric ‘Hell Ant’ Stuck in Amber Has Been Mauling Its Prey For 99 Million Years

A long-extinct family tree of pest, understood fondly as the ‘hell ant’, has been found frozen in 99- million-year-old amber, with its scythe-like jaw still pinning its prey.

According to researchers, this intense predator is a recently recognized types of prehistoric ant, called Ceratomyrmex ellenbergeri, and it’s the very first time we have actually ever seen a hell ant actively feeding. Its meal is an extinct relative of the cockroach.

“Fossilised behaviour is exceedingly rare, predation especially so,” says Phillip Barden, who studies social pest advancement at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).

“As palaeontologists, we speculate about the function of ancient adaptations using available evidence, but to see an extinct predator caught in the act of capturing its prey is invaluable.”

Ants are a few of the most varied animals on worldEarth To date, researchers have identified over 12,500 various types and they believe there are most likely another 10,000 or two out there, simply waiting to be found underfoot.

That’s rather the choice. And yet of all the ants marching today, none look anything like what researchers have actually discovered inamber deposits from Myanmar, Canada and France

In reality, Barden states the mouthparts of these haidomyrmecine hell ants differ from that of almost all bugs …