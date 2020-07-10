Prehistoric 15-foot dolphin acted like modern-day killer whales, researchers say

“The degree to which baleen whales and dolphins independently arrive at the same overall swimming adaptations, rather than these traits evolving once in the common ancestor of both groups, surprised us,” said the study’s lead author, Robert Boessenecker of the College of Charleston in Charleston, S.C., in a statement. “Some examples include the narrowing of the tail stock, increase in the number of tail vertebrae, and shortening of the humerus (upper arm bone) in the flipper.”

PREHISTORIC CROCODILES WERE A LOT MORE LIKE WHALES AND DOLPHINS, SHOCKING STUDY FINDS

The fossils of the first Ankylorhiza were discovered in the latter area of the 19th century, including a snout fossil. Yet, it wasn’t before late 1990s that the nearly complete skeleton described in the research was within South Carolina.

Boessenecker and one other researchers also noted that Ankylorhiza’s skeleton indicates it had been the first whale to use echolocation, as it was “very clearly preying upon large-bodied prey like a killer whale.”

“Whales and dolphins have a complicated and long evolutionary history, and at a glance, you may not get that impression from modern species,” Boessenecker explained. “The fossil record has really cracked open this long, winding evolutionary path, and fossils like Ankylorhiza help illuminate how this happened.”

Echolocation is used by whales, dolphins, birds and bats. It allows animals to know where in fact the location of an object is using reflected sound, allowing the animals “to move around in pitch darkness, so they can navigate, hunt, identify friends and enemies, and avoid obstacles,” according to Discover Wildlife.

Boessenecker said more fossils of Ankylorhiza have to be studied, including some younger creatures, to get a better knowledge of the ancient dolphin, plus the era it lived in.

“There are many other unique and strange early dolphins and baleen whales from Oligocene aged rocks in Charleston, South Carolina,” Boessenecker explained. “Because the Oligocene epoch is the time when filter feeding and echolocation first evolved, and since marine mammal localities of that time are scarce worldwide, the fossils from Charleston offer the most complete window into the early evolution of these groups, offering unparalleled evolutionary insight.”

Researchers continue to find out more about the ancient seas and the creatures that lived in them. In April, researchers learned that ancient crocodiles behaved much like modern-day whales and dolphins due to their inner-ear systems.

In May 2018, researchers described the discovery of a 180-million-year-old prehistoric crocodile fossil. The crocodile had “dolphin-like features” and was described as “the missing link.”

Several months later, experts published research on a 180-million-year-old ichthyosaur fossil that had proof of blubber and skin, making the creature more much like modern-day dolphins.

