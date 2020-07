Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea dies aged 24 along with her unborn son Reign

Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea died aged 24 along with her unborn son Reign yesterday morning.

A statement on her Instagram account said this morning: ‘Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed on on Saturday morning.’

The dancer, who had 105,000 followers on Instagram, was just weeks away from her due date.

It just isn’t yet clear how Miss Thea, who lived in London, died.

Her Instagram account posted: ‘To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it’s with great sadness that I have to notify you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed on on Saturday morning.

‘Also Nicole pre-schedule a couple of YouTube videos and Boga has made a decision to allow them to be aired.

‘As a family group we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are undoubtedly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.’

‘Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx’

Her partner, street dancer Global Boga, 20, whose real name is Jeffery Frimpong, posted a video of himself dancing with a pram in early stages Saturday.