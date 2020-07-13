Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dead At 24

YouTube star Nicole Thea passed away on Saturday morning, according to an announcement made on Sunday by her family.

She was just 24 years old — and was pregnant with her first child.

Related: Twitter SLAMS Disney World For Reopening Amid Coronavirus Surge…

The up-and-coming YouTuber’s family shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post just hours ago, revealing that Thea and her unborn son had both died. The cause of death was not straight away clear.

Writing in regards to the passing in a statement within the IG post, the family and boyfriend Global Boga wrote (below):

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.”

So, so sad.

The family also noted that Nicole had “prescheduled a few YouTube videos” in the times ahead of her death, and Boga had made the decision to enable them to be aired after her passing. The most recent video featured on her behalf channel by Sunday featured the pregnant young star doing a maternity photoshoot in a bath full of milk.

Up and arriving her channel at the time of her passing, Thea had not exactly 80,000 subscribers on her behalf page as of Sunday afternoon.

Our hearts go out to Thea’s family, friends, and loved ones because they cope with this sudden and unimaginable loss.

Rest in peace…