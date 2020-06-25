From Jan. 22 to June 7, the health human body reported that 326,335 women, ages 15 to 44, tested positive for COVID-19.

Pregnant women were admitted to an intensive care unit at a 1.5 percent greater frequency than nonpregnant women, at 0.9 percent. A half-percent of pregnant women required mechanical ventilation, compared to 0.3 percent of nonpregnant women, the report said.

However, the study doesn’t conclude that pregnant women are more at risk of dying from COVID-19, as the death rate for both groups was reported at 0.2 per cent, the CDC said.

Data was reported to the health agency either electronically or through the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System, which tracks disease trends. Both groups experience the same symptoms with respect to cough and shortness of breath, but pregnant women reported fewer symptoms of muscle aches, chills, headaches and fever.

The report also cited racial disparities among pregnant women infected with the herpes virus.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Hispanic women had the highest disease rate at 46 per cent, while 23 % were white and 22 percent were black women, the report said.

The CDC previously said there was no data that suggested COVID-19 affected pregnant women differently than other women. They were still included with groups considered at-risk, such as for example those with underlying health problems and seniors before being removed.