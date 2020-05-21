Pregnant women in Madagascar get free transport to hospitals during coronavirus pandemic

“I am going to be discharged today,” she stated. The 27-year-old mom shall be dropped off at her house by a bus when paperwork allowing her to go away the hospital is full.

The bus is a part of a free transport service organized by the United Nations Population Fund and Madagascar’s Ministry of Health.

The bus service launched April 15 in each cities, selecting up and dropping off pregnant women at their hospitals in order that they will entry efficient medical care during the lockdown.

Avotiana was eight months pregnant on the time, and earlier than she discovered in regards to the bus service, she stated she walked a number of kilometers to make it to her weekly antenatal lessons.

“I used to go to the hospital on foot. I’d walk one hour and a half from my house in Ambanidia and back too. I was very exhausted so I took breaks in between my walk to rest,” she informed CNN.

Free transport service

After some distressing journeys to the hospital on foot, Avotiana chanced on a Facebook put up from the UN company about autos accessible for pregnant women.

She stated she instantly known as the numbers supplied on the put up and booked a bust journey for her subsequent antenatal class. “When I went into labor some weeks later, I also called the bus service. This time the driver came directly to my house and drove me to the hospital,” she stated.

Hajamamy Rakotoarisoa, the United Nations Population Fund program specialist for reproductive well being in Madagascar, informed CNN that the transport service was initiated in partnership with the nation’s well being ministry to guarantee secure deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are six buses for the two cities, Antananarivo and Taomasina. Each bus is linked to different hospitals. We have a phone number for the different hospitals too, so the women are to call the numbers to book their trips,” she defined.

The preliminary lockdown in Madagascar has been partially lifted, however the buses nonetheless run 24 hours day by day and can proceed to accomplish that until the top of the pandemic, in accordance to Rakotoarisoa.

The buses have designated assembly factors the place moms are picked up and brought to their numerous hospitals. However, during emergencies, like a pregnant lady going into labor, the bus goes immediately to her home, she stated.

“So far, 453 women have made use of the transport service. There are still some plans to expand it to one additional city in June so those numbers will go even higher,” she stated.

Delivery kits

Free transport will not be the one service being supplied to pregnant women. They are additionally given supply kits containing necessities like cleaning soap, towels, and child garments.

Madagascar has 353 maternal deaths per 100,000 dwell births, in accordance to the United States Agency for International Development. Rakotoarisoa stated offering kits is without doubt one of the some ways the nation and its companions are working to guarantee maternal well being.

She stated 54 of the kits have been distributed to 23 maternity wards in two areas in the nation, Analamanga (the place the capital metropolis is situated) and Antisiranana (in northern Madagascar).

There are additionally separate supply kits to be used by skilled well being employees like midwives and medical docs. These ones comprise primarily medicines and supply gear comparable to trays, scissors, aprons, and surgical gloves.

Bakoly Jeritiana Rasoamanontany, a midwife on the Itaosy district hospital in the nation’s capital stated the kits have supplied further help for well being employees attending to pregnant women, particularly on the level of supply.

Protective gear like gloves and facemasks are additionally in the package so she doesn’t have to fear about contracting Covid-19 whereas attending to her sufferers. “It has helped me work better because I can offer improved care and also avoid catching the virus at the same time,” she informed CNN.